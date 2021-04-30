Before Roy Hill got to Castleton State College to coach baseball and basketball, he was Carson-Newman University’s first two-sport All-American, starring at the Tennessee school in baseball and basketball.
One of his Carson-Newman teammates was Clyde Wright who wound up pitching in the major leagues from 1966 through 1975. Hill, who grew up in Knoxville, had also played against Wright in high school.
It was Wright’s hitting, not pitching, that impressed Hill most at that time. In fact, when Wright signed with the Angels, Hill figured Wright would be a a position player, possibly an outfielder.
“He was the greatest hitter I had ever seen,” Hill said. “He was the reason we won the national (NAIA) championship. He hit like. 450 with 15 home runs and was 10-0 with an earned run average under 1.00.”
The greatest hitter he had ever seen. Until he got to Castleton.
“I come to Castleton and I see J.J. Moore. He was as good a hitter as Clyde was,” Hill said.
Moore, a Mount Anthony graduate, batted from the left side with power and for average. The story goes that the Red Sox wanted to sign him, but his father wanted him to get an education so he ended up hitting his line drives for Castleton.
Hill coached baseball at Castleton two seasons. They were extremely successful ones. The Spartans went 13-3 in 1971 and 16-4 in 1972.
The odd thing about it was that it wasn’t baseball that he wanted to coach when he traveled to Castleton for the interview.
“I really wanted to coach basketball at that time,” Hill said.
Athletic Director Dick Terry asked Hill which sport he wanted to coach and Hill answered basketball.
“Dick Terry said, ‘I was really hoping you’d say baseball,’” Hill said.
Terry already had Charlie Ash to coach basketball so he made Hill the head baseball coach and assistant basketball coach.
“I loved baseball anyway,” Hill said on Friday from his Louisiana home.
Midway through his second basketball season, Terry called Hill into his office and told him that Ash had gotten drafted. He would be leaving to serve in the National Guard and Hill was going to be the head hoop coach the rest of the season.
Hill had been trying to persuade Ash to bring up Stevie Hill and Evan Berke from the freshman team.
“I told Charlie, ‘Stevie Hill (no relation) can play. You’ve got to bring him up,’” Hill said. “But he wanted to keep him down there to play. The first thing I did when I was made head coach was bring those two up to the varsity.”
The basketball team did well but it was those two seasons of baseball when the Spartans went a combined 29-7 that Roy Hill will be remembered for at Castleton.
“I was lucky enough to have most of the best baseball players in Vermont and we were very successful,” Hill said.
One of those was former Fair Haven pitcher Tommy Blackbird, now in the Castleton Hall of Fame.
“He was our ace. When he didn’t pitch, he played in the outfield. He could run and hit, too,” Hill said.
Blackbird, still active in the area in umpiring high school baseball and softball, was the MVP of the 1972 team.
Moore was the most prolific hitter on the team by far. His power and ability to make contact were spectacular.
Jon Moore (no relation) was an outstanding pitcher.
“He was right behind Tommy,” Hill said.
Mike Grabowski, who had a fling in the Montreal Expos organization, was outstanding as a catcher and pitcher.
Several years ago, Stony Brook made it to the NCAA Division I Baseball Regional to play LSU where Hill was a professor in the Kinesiology department. Grabowski called Hill to tell him that he had relatives affiliated with the LSU team and asked Hill to say hello when they got down there.
“When he called, he said, ‘I don’t know if you remember me?’ I started laughing. I said, ‘Are you kidding?’ Some people you never forget.’”
Mike Grabowski is one of those people.
Hill fondly recalls many players on those Castleton baseball teams. Players like Butch Paul and Dave Fair are never far away from his thoughts.
“Butch was a very good hitter. Dave Fair was a great three-sport athlete.
“In basketball, I had to pull him aside and tell him that if he didn’t start shooting, I was going to bench him.”
Hill said he does not recall doing a lot of recruiting at Castleton. He attributes getting a lot of the players in a Castleton uniform to Dave Morse, the Rutland Herald sports editor at the time.
“Dave Morse helped a lot. He got a lot of kids to come to the campus,” Hill said.
Mount St. Joseph graduate Bob Rotella was another player on his basketball team.
“Bob was a good offensive player. He could score. But I came from a program where we didn’t turn the ball over. I hated turnovers,” Hill said. “Bob might remember this differently, but he turned the ball over too much.”
Today, Hill and Rotella are partners in the prestigious Pierce Tournament played at Rutland Country Club each summer. Last year they won the Senior Division.
Hill’s run at Castleton was over after two years. Terry needed a new soccer coach who would also coach baseball and hired Jim Thieser to coach the two sports.
Hill was out but remained in the area a couple of years, coaching the semipro baseball team the Bennington Generals one summer and doing odd jobs.
Then he became the basketball coach at Dean Junior College in Massachusetts. He quickly tired of the junior college scene. One season the Bulldogs were 13-1 at the break but then he lost four starters who didn’t make it academically.
He called his brother who worked at LSU. That connection landed him a job at LSU in 1977. He taught there until his retirement in 2016.
Hill also began officiating college basketball. There was much he did not like about refereeing basketball on the Division I level.
He was away from home a lot, the job requiring him to officiate every Saturday and Sunday.
“I also didn’t like knowing a call might cost a coach his job,” Hill said of the Division I game.
“One day I came home and my wife said (about officiating), the money is good but the kids are growing up,” Hill said.
He stayed in the game but converted to high school officiating, something he did for 35 years.
He has two daughters and grandchildren in Louisiana but the pull of Vermont remains strong enough so that he spends two or three weeks in the Rutland area each summer staying with former players Greg Fineberg or Dave Fair.
Family keeps him in Louisiana but there is the lure of the Colorado mountains. He became fond of that area when obtaining his Masters degree at the University of Colorado just before arriving at Castleton.
Yet, the Green Mountains, the Pierce and the lasting friendships made at Castleton, will make a summer visit to the Rutland area a fixture on his calendar.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.