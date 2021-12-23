The Rutland girls basketball team played its trademark outstanding defense in Thursday night’s 26-24 victory over St. Johnsbury but coach Nate Bellomo felt that the word stagnant was a good description for his team’s offense on this night.
“We had no movement,” Bellomo said.
That is exactly the way St. Johnsbury coach Jade Huntington felt about her offense when she went to the halftime locker room trailing 11-7.
“We were not running our own offense in the first half,” Huntington said. “We were not moving the ball and our players were not open to get open opportunities.”
That changed in the second half.
“We had ball movement and player movement,” Huntington said of her team’s second-half performance.
The difference showed up right away. The Hilltoppers turned that 11-7 deficit into a 15-11 lead in the first couple of minutes of the third quarter.
That ball and player movement that Huntington desired resulted in two 3-point field goals for the Toppers. Cassidy Kittredge nailed one of those to send St. Johnsbury into a 12-11 lead and then Hayden Wilkins knocked down another beyond the arc to cushion the lead to 15-11.
St. Johnsbury took a 17-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
When Wilkins connected on another trey to start the fourth quarter, the 20-12 advantage almost looked insurmountable on a night where points were coming so hard.
But there was no quit in the Ravens. When Karsyn Bellomo nailed a 3-point field goal with 24 seconds remaining, it made it a one-possession (26-23) game and Keefe Gym came alive.
Mackenzie McLaughlin made the first end of a 1-and-1 for Rutland with 3.3 seconds to go but that completed the scoring for the night.
Kathryn Moore led Rutland with 10 points. She had a 3-point field goal in the last seconds of the first quarter to break a 6-6 tie.
Olivia Shipley added five and Bellomo four.
Wilkins led the Hilltoppers with 11.
“I was proud of my team for holding down Rutland. I think Rutland had a lot of ammunition that we had to match up with,” Huntington said.
The Hilltoppers took a 4-0 record back to the Northeast Kingdom.
“4-0. Merry Christmas to the Hilltoppers,” Huntington said.
They will put that perfect record on the line Jan. 4 against Mount Mansfield.
The Ravens fell to 1-4.
“I was happy after our first three losses because I thought we gave a great effort. Tonight, I don’t think our effort was as good,” coach Bellomo said.
There were flashes.
“I think we had some moments,” the Rutland coach said.
Bellomo credited the Hilltoppers for some of the lack of production on offense.
“For whatever reason, they took us out of our rhythm,” he said.
The Ravens are young with Shipley and Moore the only seniors but Bellomo said once they reach the fifth game he doesn’t want to blame anything on youth.
“We had a great effort over the first four games and maybe this one was a letdown. I don’t know,” Bellomo said.
“We have got to be more mentally tough. We did not execute our plays very often. When we did, we got some good looks.”
There were only three points scored in the second quarter by both teams combined.
Rutland will look to get its offense in sync before Dec. 28 when the Ravens host Burlington.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.