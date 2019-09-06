New quarterback, same old St. Johnsbury.
Shaking off a rough first half, the Hilltoppers’ Trey Alercio threw for 214 second-half yards and St. Johnsbury came from behind to defeat Rutland High School 35-31 in the Raiders’ home opener Friday at Alumni Field.
Hunter Palmieri, an extraordinary wideout, caught the game-winning pass with 2:41 to play. It was the last of his six catches for 132 yards and what a beauty it was. With a Raider committing pass interference in the end zone, Palmieri kept his concentration and made a sensational leaping grab to give the Hilltoppers their first lead since Palmieri returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a score.
The go-ahead score covered 26 yards.
Alercio, a first-year senior quarterback, threw for two scores in the second half after having thrown two interceptions in the first. He finished with 299 yards on 18-of-26 passing.
Those turnovers helped the Raiders build a 21-7 lead but after teams traded scores early in the second half, the Hilltoppers defense held Rutland to a Brady Kenosh field goal while putting up two more TDs.
Rutland led 28-14 after opening the second half with a score on a terrific effort by Malik Hendrickson, who caught an Owen Perry pass, split the defense and shook off two would-be tackles on a 27-yard play.
Dave Hutchison’s 2-yard run closed the gap and SJA drove 77 yards on five plays to take the lead, with Alercio twice hitting big Nick Guckin out of the backfield for gains of 18 and 35 yards.
Rutland fumbled away the ball on its next possession but had one last chance after a missed Hilltoppers field goal, but a sack stalled Rutland and the Raiders turned over the ball on downs at their own 25 with 17 seconds remaining.
Perry threw for TDs to Hendrickson and Garrett Davine and Hunter Postemski ran 1 yard for a score and amassed 133 yards, but SJA made him work for all of them. He had 37 carries, none of them for double-digit gains.
Evan Pockette ran 5 yards for another Rutland score.
Perry completed 21 of 36 passes for 184 yards and an interception.
Kenosh connected on a 23-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 31-28 lead with 4:08 left, the score set up by a Hendrickson fumble recovery.
After Palmieri’s stunning game-opening run, the Raiders calmly took control with Perry’s 11-yard pass to Davine and Pockette’s and Postemski’s scoring runs. The latter was set up by Kyle DelBianco’s interception.
In addition to turnovers in the first half, the Hilltoppers suffered from two dropped balls that would have gone for big gains, plus two major penalties, one of them to sustain a Rutland scoring drive.
But they rallied from 21-7 to close the gap before halftime on Hutchison’s 9-yard run. Hutchison scored from the 2 in the third period to close the gap to 28-21.
The Hilltoppers tied the game at 28 with 8:28 remaining when Alercio connected for 23 yards to Austin Fenoff, who made an acrobatic catch of his own with a defender in his face.
St. Jay is now 2-0, having gained a measure of satisfaction after losing to the Raiders in last year’s Division I semifinals at Alumni.
Rutland, 1-1, will host Burlington/South Burlington next Friday.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.