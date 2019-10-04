MANCHESTER — The battle of unbeaten Division I teams on Friday night at Applejack Stadium lived up to its billing with St. Johnsbury outgunning Burr and Burton Academy, 50-38.
David Hutchison’s 20-yard touchdown run gave St. Johnsbury a 7-0 lead.
Burr and Burton answered when quarterback Joey McCoy and John Morgantini hooked up on a 60-yard TD pass but the kick was no good.
Hutchison’s second long touchdown dash, this one of 45 yards, cushioned the Hilltoppers’ lead to 16-6 with 4:32 still to play in the opening quarter.
A 5-yard TD toss by McCoy closed the score to 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
BBA threw its offense into gear and when McCoy took the ball into the end zone on a keeper, the Bulldogs were sitting atop a 25-16 lead.
St. Johnsbury’s Trey Alercio found Hutchison with a 30-yard TD pass to trim the margin to 25-23 and that stood as the halftime score.
St. Johnsbury went in front 29-25 when Alercio found Hutchison and the big guy carried a defender into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the night.
His fifth TD of the night from 33 yards out extended the Hilltoppers’ lead in the third quarter.
When Hutchison gathered a short pass from Alercio for his sixth TD of the night it bumped the lead 43-32 with 6:36 left in the game.
BBA hosts CVU on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. and the Hilltoppers host Hartford that day.
In other football games under the Friday night lights, Hartford improved to 3-3 by cruising past South Burlington/Burlington 35-6, Milton got its first win by rolling to a 44-21 win over North Country, Essex topped Colchester 27-7 to improve to 3-3 and BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille won by forfeit over Woodstock. The forfeit pushes the Bullets’ record to 6-0.
FIELD HOCKEY
Otter Valley 4, Woodstock 3(Overtime)
WOODSTOCK — Otter Valley came back from a 3-1 second-half deficit to pull out a 4-3 overtime win over Woodstock on Friday in field hockey action.
Alia Edmunds tied the game with a minute and a half left in the game.
The game ended when the Otters were awarded a corner with no time left in overtime.
Edmunds sent a cross to a waiting Brittney Jackson who slapped it past Woodstock keeper Maggie Parker for the win.
Jackson scored the Otters’ first goal and Morgan LaPorte added another.
Lilly Gubbins led Woodstock with a pair of goals. The Wasps fall to 4-5-1 and will be at Springfield on Monday.
The Otters are 7-2 and will host Fair Haven on Tuesday.
Windsor 4, BBA 1
WINDSOR — Angelina Bigwood scored twice Friday to power Windsor to a 4-1 victory over Burr and Burton Academy in field hockey.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mill River 5, Otter Valley 4 (2OT)
NORTH CLARENDON — Julia Deppert scored on a header to give Mill River a 5-4 double overtime win over Otter Valley on Friday.
Amelia Jones had a goal and two assists for the Minutemen.
“All four of our defenders played phenomenally.” said Mill River Coach Shawn Bendig.
The win moves Mill River to 2-7-1.
Ella Brytowski scored a pair of goals to lead the Otters. The Otters (2-6-1) are at Mount St. Joseph on Monday.
GM 2, Bellows Falls 0
WESTMINSTER — Jane Thompson scored a goal in each half to give Green Mountain a 2-0 victory over Bellows Falls in a girls soccer game Friday.
Green Mountain keeper Alex Hutchins more than earned the shutout with 18 saves.
Bellows Falls goalie Corinna Mitchell collected six saves.
BF (2-6-2) will play host Leland and Gray on Wednesday.
MSJ forfeits
MSJ is forfeiting Saturday’s girls soccer game against Proctor due to a lack of healthy players.
Proctor is 10-0 and will host Long Trail on Tuesday.
The boys soccer game between MSJ and Proctor at MSJ’s Abatiell Field is still on for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
BBA 1, Rutland 0
John Miceli scored the game’s only goal as Burr and Burton edged Rutland in boys soccer action Friday night at Alumni Field.
Green Mountain 5, Bellows Falls 0
CHESTER — Everett Mosher scored three times and Skyler Klezos and Evan Hayes split time in net to earn the 5-0 shutout over Bellows Falls in a boys soccer game Friday.
James Anderson and Evan Hayes also scored for the Chieftains.
Green Mountain, 7-3, is at Rivendell on Tuesday.
Bellows Falls is 3-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.