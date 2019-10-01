There's nothing like a head-to-head meeting to take subjectivity out of power rankings.
We had one last weekend when BFA-Fairfax held off Springfield in a game between 4-0 teams. That validated the top spot in Division III that BFA has held since week 1 of this season's Rutland Herald / Times Argus football power rankings.
Division II is also settled. No 1. Brattleboro continues to ride roughshod over the division and has already beaten its top competition, U-32 and Bellows Falls.
U-32 joins the top 10 this week after beating Bellows Falls.
Division I gets some clarity this week. Two of the division's top teams, St. Johnsbury and Burr and Burton, will match 5-0 records on Friday in Manchester. Middlebury, solo No. 1 for the first four weeks, is also 5-0.
This week's overall top 10:
1. St. Johnsbury (2) 5-0 and Middlebury (1) 5-0. St. Johnsbury nudges into a tie because of its power-packed offense, but don't sell short Middlebury's speed on defense.
3. Burr and Burton (3) 5-0. St. Jay comes to town for one of the year's best matchups on Friday.
4. Rutland (4) 4-1. The Raiders have won three straight and visit the BFA-St. Albans team that beat former No. 5 Hartford last weekend.
5. Brattleboro (6) 5-0. Can't help but think the Colonels might have been moved down a division a year too soon. Mount Abraham (a 56-0 loser to the Colonels last week) would probably agree.
6. BFA-St. Albans (10) 2-3. The Bobwhites beat Hartford last week but to be frank, this is where D-I starts to drop off.
7. Essex (7) 2-3. The Hornets were Middlebury's latest victim last week but not by a typical landslide score.
8. Colchester 8 (2-3). The Lakers look to break a three-game skid at Essex on Friday.
9. U-32 (out) 4-1. Raiders scored 49 points and got a big road win at Bellows Falls last week.
10. Hartford (5) 2-3. The Hurricanes are barely hanging on in the top 10 after two straight losses. They host 1-4 Burlington/South Burlington on Friday.
Division II Top Five
1. Brattleboro (1) 5-0. The Colonels finished 1-7 in D-I last season. They have Spaulding, Fair Haven and Mount Anthony left on the schedule in their path to go 8-0.
2. U-32 (3) 4-1. Winning in Westminster was a big yes-we-can moment for the Raiders.
3. Bellows Falls (2) 3-2. The Terriers will have a lot to prove come playoff time.
4. Fair Haven (4) 3-2. The Slaters have a chance to show they're on the right track when D-III power Poultney visits Friday.
5. Mount Anthony (5) 2-3. The Patriots have scored 167 points and given up 161.
Division III Top Five
1. BFA-Fairfax (1) 5-0. The Bullets beat fellow contenders Springfield and Poultney on the road. Tough to argue with that.
T2. Springfield (2) 4-1. The Cosmos were just one play away from beating BFA.
T2. Poultney (3) 4-1. Objectivity alert: Poultney hosts Springfield on Oct. 19 in a game that will probably keep the winner home through the semifinals.
4. Otter Valley (4) 3-2. The Otters edged No. 5 Oxbow in a thriller last weekend. If they keep winning, their game at BFA-Fairfax on Oct. 19 will have big playoff implications.
5. Oxbow (5) 2-3. The Olympians get another big divisional test with Poultney coming to town Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.