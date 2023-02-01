CVU finally wound up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. Just not in Vermont.
The 11-1 Redhawks fell to Shenendehowa of Cllifton Park, New York, a large school that plays in the Section II Suburban League and has a 13-3 record.
It was a narrow loss (52-48) and the Redhawks retain the top spot in this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball.
Rutland, with its 11-game winning streak heading into Wednesday night's game against Burr and Burton Academy, still holds down the No. 2 ranking.
No. 3 North Country and No. 8 West Rutland are the only unbeaten teams.
Can Division IV West Rutland sail through the regular season with a perfect record? The answer comes Friday night with Division III White River Valley in town.
This figures to be the Golden Horde's sternest test.
Westside has already played the Wildcats in South Royalton.
The Wildcats had the Golden Horde in an unfamiliar position. West Rutland was trailing 29-22 at halftime.
The Golden Horde ratcheted up the defensive intensity in the second half and held the Wildcats to 11 points during those final 16 minutes and left South Royalton with a 57-40 victory.
That is still the closest anyone has come to Westside and the Wildcats have been hot. They will likely bring a six-game winning streak to Hinchey Gym on Friday night.
Peyton Guay had 22 points that night in South Royalton and Bella Coombs added 10.
But the Horde has many who can step up each night including starters Mallory Hogan, Guay, Arianna Coombs, Kennah Wright-Chapman and Aubrey Beaulieu.
The Wildcats have weapons of their own with Tanner Drury and Jillian Barry who did most of the damage against the Horde in the first game.
Ashley Rhodes is coming off a 20-point game against Proctor for White River Valley and Elle Perreault represents another double-digit scoring threat so there is plenty to contend with for the Horde's defense.
Here are this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. Last week's ranking is in parentheses and the rankings were constructed prior to Wednesday night's games.
1. CVU 11-1 (1) The Redhawks still deserve the top spot but Rutland is nipping at their heels.
2. Rutland 12-(2) More fans should come see this team. The starting five of Anna Moser, Karsyn Bellomo, Mackenzie McLaughlin, Jasmine Evans and Ryleigh Hughes is electric but the depth behind them is also impressive.
3. North Country 14-0 (3) The Falcons have not just been winning of late but blowing all of their opponents out of the gym. They are the team to beat in Division II but there are other capable contenders.
4. St. Johnsbury 9-4 (8) The Hilltoppers make the big jump, up four sports, after lopsided wins over Hartford and Burlington.
5. Essex 10-3 (4) The Hornets didn't exactly roll in their last two games but they did win against Burlington and BFA-St. Albans.
6. Fair Haven 14-1 (6) The Division II Slaters only loss is to D-I heavyweight Rutland. They need more tests like the one against Rutland and fewer games like the 53-10 cruise past Woodstock on Tuesday night.
The Slaters will get those tests down the stretch against the likes of Hartford (twice), Windsor and Springfield. That will be a good way to go into the playoffs.
7. Windsor 13-2 (6) The Yellow Jackets got pushed by Springfield on Tuesday night in a 53-46 verdict.
"Springfield gave us fits and then some," Windsor coach Kabray Rockwood said.
8. West Rutland 14-0 (7) After winning the last two games by a combined score of 175-46, the Golden Horde needs a test and here it comes. Hinchey Gym will be the place to be on Friday night.
9. Spaulding 11-2 (10) The Crimson Tide has won the last four games and you can call the last one, a 44-32 victory over a strong Thetford squad, a signature win.
10. Harwood 8-5 (9) The Highlanders have won the last three against some decent competition during that stretch.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. CVU 2. Rutland 3. St. Johnsbury 4. Essex 5. Burr and Burton Academy.
NOTE: Burr and Burton had won the last four heading into the showdown at Rutland. The Bulldogs are making the transition to Division I this year easier than some thought they might.
Division II — 1. North Country 2. Fair Haven 3. Spaulding 4. Harwood 5. Hartford.
NOTE: Hartford is coming on. The Hurricanes have won the last three and freshman Charlotte Jasmin can light up the scoreboard.
Division III — 1. 1. Windsor 2. Hazen 3. Thetford 4. White River Valley 5. Peoples Academy.
NOTE: Hazen's lone loss was way back on Dec. 9 in the season opener against Enosburg Falls on the road.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Blue Mountain 12-1 3. Arlington 4. Leland & Gray 5. Poultney.
NOTE: Blue Mountain has not lost since the season opener and has reeled off 12 consecutive victories. Are the Bucks for real? We will find out on Thursday night when Hazen comes to Wells River.
