The Proctor girls basketball team had just beaten Blue Mountain in the Division IV semifinal game at Barre Auditorium.
A reporter leaving the press box said to WDEV’s Brent Curtis, “See you on Saturday.”
But there was no Saturday. There was no state championship game for Proctor. COVID had canceled the girls state title basketball games. Rutland, Fair Haven and Proctor were among the teams awarded titles, sharing them with other teams.
When the Rutland Herald sports staff voted on the year’s biggest local stories, not surprisingly, COVID colored the selections. The top three, in fact, were directly related to COVID.
The top story was the cancellation of the girls state championship basketball games.
Here are the Rutland Herald’s top 10 sports stories of 2020.
1. All girls state championship and semifinal basketball games are canceled.
Maybe there was an inkling on the drive home when Curtis began reporting during the evening’s second game that the NBA might be closing up shop and that actor Tom Hanks and his wife were stricken with COVID.
But, no, the games would at least be played without fans in attendance. Right?
Wrong. The games were off permanently. But that was only the beginning.
2. The high school spring sports season is canceled.
Proctor’s Ali Almond was going through a practice for a girls basketball game that would never be played. She was asked about the possibility of her softball season also being canceled.
“They are saying that could happen and that’s my favorite sport,” she said.
Then it was. Rachel Carson’s famous book Silent Spring was published in 1962. Vermont high school athletes had their own silent spring in 2020.
3. Vermont high school football becomes touch football, a pass-only game.
The popping of the pads is an autumn ritual. But in 2020 there was no pop and there were no pads. COVID rendered a game pretty much devoid of contact. It was one-hand touch and only passing was allowed.
Regional champions were crowned and Rutland won its region’s title.
4. Black River closes.
Black River closed its doors. A proud school with a magnificent sports tradition was no more.
The Black River Independent School was started and possibly someday it will boast a sports program.
Right now, there are only memories but they are good ones.
5. Castleton University wins Nordic national championships.
The Spartans swept the national titles, claiming the crowns in both the men’s and women’s competition.
6. Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl canceled.
The Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual high school senior all-star football game between Vermont and New Hampshire, has been a summer classic every year since 1954 when Claremont businessman Ted Lewis brought the concept back from Charlotte after attending the Shrine Game of the Carolinas.
Until 2020 that is. COVID knocked out another tradition.
7. The Castleton University women’s alpine team claimed the national championship.
Not only did the Spartan women capture the national crown but Robby Kelley from the CU men’s alpine team collected multiple individual championships.
8. Proctor girls soccer team claims the Division IV state championship.
This landed on the list as opposed to some other state titles because it capped an incredible run of 10 consecutive appearances in the state final by the Phantoms.
9. The Vermont Summer Baseball League.
American Legion baseball became another casualty of COVID. The national Legion organization canceled the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina and then state play followed.
Vermont, though, put together something else since the players were not allowed to compete under the American Legion banner.
It was the Vermont Summer Baseball League and it was a rousing success, playing to the end when a state champion was crowned at the Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction.
10. The Killington Cup was canceled.
The event that showcases the best women skiers in the world and has drawn thousands of fans to Killington each year around Thanksgiving became yet another victim of the virus.
There were many other stories during a memorable year. Some we would like to forget. Others provided good memories that will endure.
Here are some of the other stories from 2020 in no particular order:
__ Rutland’s Elise Magro started her college basketball career with a bang at Castleton, collecting the Little East Conference Rookie of the Year honor.
__ Two very talented basketball coaches died way too young and with so much more to give. Mill River coach Jack Rogers had won a state championship with the West Rutland boys basketball program and Chris Wood a national championship with the College of St. Joseph women’s team.
__ Former Mill River Union High runner and state champion Brogan Giffin placed sixth in the AAU Nationals in Tallahassee.
__ Rutland’s Marina Rotella was the leading scorer for the NCAA Division I Stetson University women’s lacrosse team with 17 goals in just five games in the COVID-shortened season.
__ Fair Haven girls basketball player Ryleigh Coloutti reached the 1,000-point milestone as a junior.
__ There were local champions crowned at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Fair Haven Union High School senior Johnny Bruno captured the track title in the Limited Sportsman Division and West Rutland’s Andrew FitzGerald took top honors in the Super Stock Class. Springfield’s Cody O’Brien was the top dog in the 5000cc Mini Sprint division.
__ Otter Valley’s Mia Politano wins the Junior Championship at the Vermont Women’s Amateur golf tournament and finishes fourth overall.
__ Rutland Country Club’s Garren Poirier wins the Vermont Amateur golf championship.
__ Drake Hull and Jared Nelson win third straight Pierce Invitational at Rutland Country Club.
__ Proctor wins its fourth boys basketball state championship in six seasons, girls also win title for Division IV sweep.
__ Fair Haven cops its second boys basketball state title in three years, girls also win title for Division II sweep.
__ Rutland wins its sixth consecutive Division I cheerleading championship and Mill River wins its fourth Division II cheerleading title in five years.
__ The Fair Haven Union High bowling team wins the state championship at Twin City Lanes in Barre.
__ Castleton University has no intercollegiate competition during the fall semester.
__ Castleton University football player Jake Roth saves a man’s life by donating his bone marrow through the Be the Match program.
