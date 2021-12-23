WEST RUTLAND — The Mill River boys basketball team’s bugaboo in the first two of games of the season was slow starts. That trend wouldn’t continue in Thursday’s matchup against West Rutland.
The Minutemen shot the ball well early on and notched a 76-38 win against the Golden Horde, Mill River’s first of the season.
“It feels good to see these guys executing the game plan and making shots,” said second-year Minutemen coach Ben Smith.
Mill River did a lot of shot-making early in the contest and nobody did so more than senior guard Nate Hoague.
Hoague has quickly established himself as one of the area’s most elite marksman from deep and put that on display for everyone in attendance at Hinchey Gymnasium.
Hoague buried four first-quarter 3s and finished the day with seven on his way to a game-high 29 points.
“Nate saw the ball go in the basket early,” Smith said.
West Rutland’s defensive limitations, based on their youth, were exposed in a big way early on.
“Right now, we’re limited with what we can run defensively and outside shots are going to kill us,” said first-year Golden Horde coach Ali Mitchell.
The Minutemen led by 12 after one quarter, pushed their lead to 25 by halftime and were dominant in the third quarter holding West Rutland to just two points.
For a team that has 12 freshmen and sophomores on their roster, compared to just three juniors and seniors, there will be many growing pains along the way for West Rutland.
The lumps have been aplenty for the Golden Horde, but the effort has never wavered.
West Rutland had stretches of Thursday’s game where it hung with the more experienced Minutemen.
One of the Horde’s best stretches came in the opening quarter, where they went on a 5-0 run that forced Smith to call a timeout. West Rutland also closed the game out strong, outscoring Mill River in the fourth quarter.
“We’re focusing on every game being a little bit better,” Mitchell said. “We’re inexperienced, so (mistakes) are going to happen. We want to try to do the little things better.”
Sophomore Garrett Owens was the lone Westside player scoring in double figures with 12 points. He added that to a strong day on the boards with seven rebounds.
“(Garrett) is coming into his own as a sophomore,” Mitchell said. “The more reps he gets and the stronger he gets, the better he will be.”
West Rutland got six points apiece from Thomas Connolly, David Noel and Andrew Bailey as well.
Outside of Hoague’s big night, Adam Shum added 14 points for Mill River.
The Minutemen got a great look at their bench with the score well in their favor. Sophomore Michael Wierzbicki made use of his fourth-quarter minutes, scoring 10 points.
Fellow sophomore Solan Farmer is Mill River’s sixth man and he was impressive in multiple facets, scoring eight points, notching seven rebounds and swiping four steals.
“My biggest thing with Solan this year is having him be more aggressive every game,” Smith said. “He was getting to the rim and getting rebounds. That’s what we need him to do.”
Mill River (1-2) is at Middlebury on Thursday. West Rutland (0-4) is at Twinfield on Tuesday.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
