Manchester Center’s Frank Hoard III was a standout driver on Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on a night of double features, presented by 2nd Amendment Shooting Supplies of Brandon.
Hoard won the second of the two 25-lap Sportsman Modified races, beating out Brandon’s Vince Quenneville, Wells’ Don Mattison, points leader Demetrios Drellos and Orwell’s Tim LaDuc.
Hoard took third in the first feature race. Salisbury’s Mike Palmer won the race, ahead of Shoreham’s Anthony Warren.
Behind Hoard was Shoreham’s Jimmy Ryan in fourth and Drellos in fifth.
In the 25-lap O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman feature, Castleton’s Justin Lilly came out with the win.
Cambridge, New York’s Matt Jordan made his trip over the border successful, finishing second, ahead of Middlebury’s Austin Comes, Bridport’s Troy Audet and East Corinth’s Melvin Pierson.
In the first of two 15-lap Super Stock features, Benson’s Mark Norris was victorious. Fair Haven’s Josh Bussino was second ahead of Granville, New York’s Paul Braymer, Moriah Center, New York’s Jim McKiernan and Addison’s Chuck Bradford.
Bussino grabbed the win in the second feature with McKiernan in second, Braymer third, Norris fourth and Salisbury’s Michael Clark Jr. in fifth.
In the first of two Mini Stock features, Ripton’s Chris Sumner won. Rutland’s Jarrod Colburn was ahead ahead of St. Albans’ Craig Kirby, Poultney’s Damian Olden and Leicester’s Derrick Counter.
The other Mini Stock race was won by Brandon’s Mark Mahoney. Kirby took second in the race, ahead of Sumner, Orwell’s Daryl Gebo and Wells’ T.J. Knight.
Thirteen-year old driver Kamden Duffy, of Richmond, New Hampshire won the first of two 12-lap Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint features.
Monkton’s Kaidin White was second ahead of Poultney’s John Smith, Brandon’s Kevin Smith and Orwell’s Ray Hanson.
Hanson grabbed the win in the second race. Duffy finished in second, with White in third, Kevin Smith in fourth and Bridport’s Gage Provencher in fifth.
Devil’s Bowl is back on Saturday with all weekly divisions, along with the Sportsman Modified “Win and You’re In” Vermont 200 qualifier and the Enduro 50 race.
Vermont 200 weekend looms on Sept. 4 and 5.
Thunder Road
BARRE — Shelburne’s Kaiden “Tropical Storm” Fisher lived up to his nickname at a hot and humid Vermont Tire & Service Night on Friday.
The 13-year-old phenom charged the lead just before halfway in the 50-lap Street Stock Special to win the event for the second straight year. Fisher also unofficially took over the point lead in the RK Miles Street Stock division.
Westford’s Darrell Morin picked up a first career win that was a long time coming in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models.
Hardwick’s Jaden Perry snagged his second win of the season in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers.
Wiiliamstown’s Nate “Tater” Brien earned his third win of the year in the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
Thunder Road hosts Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night Thursday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.