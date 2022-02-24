The Rutland girls hockey team’s body of work was good enough to land the Raiders a home game. The No. 4 Rutland will take an 11-8-1 record into its first-round Division I game against No. 5 CVU at Spartan Arena.
Should Rutland advance, the Raiders would meet the winner of the game between No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (19-0) and the No. 8 Kingdom Blades (2-12-1).
Rutland has all the tools for a deep playoff run, with a top line of Izzy Crossman, Elizabeth Cooley and Addison Hubert being one of the most potent in the state and a slew of other options around them.
Goaltender Sierra McDermott, in her second year as the starting goalie, continues to gain confidence.
Unlike the girls team, the Rutland boys squad finds itself on the road. The Raiders are the No. 8 seed and will head to South Burlington to tangle with No. 1 Rice on March 2. The Raiders are 4-15 and the Green Knights 15-1-1.
Yet. the Raiders do not see themselves as that big of an underdog. Despite losing to Rice twice during the season by a combined score of 10-1, the Raiders believe they have a chance.
Rutland took a gigantic leap in the second meeting, losing 3-0 in a game that was much closer than that.
“It was a 1-0 game going into the third period and then they scored on a power play goal. The third goal was an empty netter,” Rutland coach Mike Anderson said.
It was a significant step from the 7-1 loss to the Green Knights in the first game.
“We took things from that blowout and learned from them,” Rutland senior defenseman Brad Maniery said. “We made adjustments and we made the improvements that we needed to.”
If they can improve as much from the second meeting in the third game against the Knights, the Raiders just might have a chance.
“Now, we are looking to knock Rice out,” Maniery said.
“We have got a lot of good young talent.
“We need to be strong in front of the net. We can’t let Rice own that 200 feet. We can’t let them get the bounces.”
Anderson believes that area in front of the net is the key to the game.
“That has been our Achilles heel. We have struggled to clear the puck,” Anderson said. “We can’t allow those second and third shots.”
The Green Knights have earned the right to play in their friendly home, but Maniery doesn’t see playing at Cairns Arena as any great disadvantage.
“It fires us up even more to play in someone else’s barn,” Maniery said. “We are feeling it.”
Patrick Cooley has been the offensive leader for the Raiders and Cam Rider has also done a good job of putting the puck in the net.
“Rice is a very good team, but if we take care of business...” Anderson said.
No. 2 Spaulding and No. 1 BFA-St. Albans could be on a collision course to a classic Division I state championship game in girls hockey.
BFA is 19-0 and fashioned two tough wins over Spaulding during the season, 5-3 and 3-2.
The Crimson Tide is 17-3 and boasts a very strong defense that has fed the offense all season.
Zoe Tewksbury and Rebecca McKelvey have been two of the top weapons for the Tide all season.
Chelsea Bell, sister of Cami Bell who was the top scorer on Spaulding’s state title team a couple of years ago, is the team’s top defenseman.
Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence saw the program weather some tough years before winning it al in 2020 with a 22-0 record.
Now, he and his players would love to hoist the trophy again. Another team with a perfect record will likely be the one it would meet should the Tide get to the finals.
First, Spaulding must take care of business on March 1 at home against No. 7 South Burlington.
Spaulding’s neighbor U-32 is another team with a right to dream of a title in the Division II boys hockey playoffs. The Raiders fashioned a 12-5 record to earn the No. 3 seed and will meet No. 14 St. Johnsbury (2-17) at home on Saturday.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.