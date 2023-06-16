A familiar face is back on the soccer pitch in the area. It has been some time but Gary Hodder, who has coached varsity field hockey at Otter Valley and varsity boys soccer at Mount St. Joseph, has added the Proctor girls soccer team to his coaching resume.
Hodder knows about the Phantoms' illustrious history and the expectations that go with it.
"I know it has been a winning team and a very successful team for a long time," Hodder said. "I know that they have that winning mentality."
The Phantoms are looking to make their 13th consecutive appearance in the Division IV state championship game after losing in the title game last year to Leland & Gray.
Hodder, a graduate of The International Co-Operative College in the United Kingdom, nearly became the Proctor boys' soccer coach last year but a visa problem related to COVID derailed that plan.
He coached Otter Valley's field hockey team from 2009 through 2011, a stint where the Otters were very successful, being ranked No. 1 in the state one season and making it to the state finals another season.
He was the Mount St. Joseph boys soccer coach in 2003 and 2004. A highlight was when MSJ defeated Division I Rutland for the first time in school history.
Hodder and his family recently moved back to the area and live in Pittsford.
He plans to meet with the players soon at Taranovich Field.
He said that in meeting with Athletic Director Jake Eaton he learned that no scrimmages are yet in place before the opener on Sept. 2 against MSJ. He will work hard to get some.
"I am a believer in scrimmages to replicate games. I would like to have at least two or three," he said.
Hodder wants very much to get the Phantoms over the finish line after that loss in Manchester against Leland & Gray.
"I hope to get over that line and win the whole thing," Hodder said.
He has coached soccer extensively and has an idea of what system he wants to deploy.
"I have different formations that I favor," he said.
But he also knows the system will be colored by his personnel and the strengths they bring to the field so nothing is set at this juncture.
"You can't force formations and tactics on players," Hodder said.
Hodder has confidence in his ability to coach and his resume backs that up.
"Every team I've coached has improved," he said.
If this team improves, it will mean that one next step which equates with bringing the state championship plaque back to Title Town.
Hodder succeeds co-head coaches Scott French and Chris Hughes who had a great run, adding plenty of luster to the dynasty.
Will the beat go on?