MONTPELIER — Neighborhoods, communities and statistics were themes running through Friday night’s Vermont Principals’ Association’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Members of the 2023 HOF class were Meredith Bagley, Riley Blankenship, Becca Bright, Dan Gandin, Bob Johnson, Joe Shield, Bruce Stryhas, Paul Trono, Ashley Valley Woodward, Morgan Valley, Dick Wilcox and Jay Wilson.
STATISTICS
Rutland’s Jack Healey, the voice of the Castleton University Spartans, read the bios of the inductees and many of the numbers that went went them were impressive, some staggering.
— Riley Blankenship earned the third highest score in Lyndon Institute history in the heptathlon when she amassed 3,070 points and also won five individual state titles across the shot put, javelin and discus.
— Becca Bright told the audience that she fell short of the 1,000-point standard at South Burlington High with 998 but then amassed 1,665 playing basketball for the University of Rhode Island. She also had 760 career rebounds at URI.
— Nobody was won more basketball games in Vermont high school basketball than Dan Gandin. His record was 634-257 mainly with U-32 of East Montpelier.
His teams won four state titles, went to 16 finals fours, had seven 20-win seasons and and a state record 36 seasons with a winning record.
— Brattleboro three-sport standout Joe Shield was just as brilliant as the quarterback for the Trinity College football team where he threw for 6,600 yards and 52 career touchdowns in days before the Spread Offense. These numbers got the attention of the Green Bay Packers who drafted him in 1985.
— Black River’s Bruce Stryhas once had an incredible 21 assists in one game and was the first basketball player at the Ludlow high school to score more than 1,000 points.
— Paul Trono was a Vermont high school football and lacrosse official for 50 years and a hockey goal judge at the University of Vermont for 30 years.
— Ashley Valley Woodard scored more than 1,000 points at Rice memorial and set that school’s record for most goals in soccer.
— Morgan Valley Like her sister Ashley Valley, eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone in basketball at Rice.
— Wilcox piloted the Proctor boys basketball program to a mind-boggling 95-game winning streak between 2005 and 2010. He completed his coaching career with a 200-68 record. He was the Marble Valley League Coach of the Year five times and the Division IV Coach of the Year twice.
NEIGHBORHOODS
Meredith Bagley grew up in Mendon a very short walk from Wilcox’s house.
The three-sport star at Rutland High, who played softball and soccer at Harvard, now lives two blocks from Morgan Valley in West Hartford, Connecticut.
COMMUNITY
— Stryhas’ speech paid tribute to the Ludlow community and its support of athletics and young people when he was growing up before graduating from Black River in 1962.
“It was a great time for basketball in Vermont and in Ludlow it was phenomenal. Everyone was so dedicated.”
He said he observed similar traits in other communities at the time.
“I never had a bad experience with any other school. I never had a bad relationship with a teammate. I was blessed in that way,” he said.
— Shield echoed similar feelings about his experiences in his community.
“This (honor) is a reflection of the tremendous support I received growing up in Brattleboro,” he said.
— Journalist Mike Donoghue and Bright are both South Burlington High graduates and Donoghue put his arm around the former hoop star and said, “A couple of Rebels.”
South Burlington was the Rebels during their time. Wolves or Rebels, their sense of community was evident.
“Community doesn’t just happen by accident,” said VPA Associated Executive Director Mike McRaith in his closing remarks.
FAMILY
— Wilson not only won two state championships with his boys basketball team at Mill River (1982 and 1989) but he also won state titles serving as assistant coach for his sons much more recently.
He was on the bench of son Kyle Wilson’s Fair Haven girls basketball team when they won a state title and on son Chad Wilson’s bench with the Proctor boys soccer team when the Phantoms won a state crown.
Wilson said that winning state titles at Mill River was special because those players became friends as they became adults.
The crowns achieved as an assistant coach with family were unique.
“Winning a state title with your sons, it’s beyond words,” Wilson said.
— Gandin had that same feeling Wilson enjoyed by having family on his bench while winning a state championship.
His mother Dolly had passed away and Dan asked his father Allen to sit on his bench for the state championship game. U-32 won. Every state title is special but having your father that close by to share the experience is indescribable.
— Morgan and Ashley Valley were not only a force at Rice but opted to go to the same college and play for national power UConn in women’s basketball.
— Ashley Valley Woodard’s speech was especially short. She had to get back to her phone to check on family scores. Her husband Mike is coaching and daughters Abby and Zoe were playing back home in Ohio
— You could say that Johnson helped to create families.
Anyone attending a Unified basketball game knows that those teams quickly become a family within themselves.
Johnson not pioneered Unified Basketball but other sports under the VPA umbrella like Dance, Cheerleading, Ultimate, Bass Fishing and Bowling.
