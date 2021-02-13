WEST RUTLAND — There's something in the water in West Rutland.
Six-foot post players seem to grow on trees in Westside and the next on that branch made her presence felt in the West Rutland girls basketball team's 67-36 win against rival Proctor Saturday night.
The Phantoms didn't have an answer for Mallory Hogan and the sophomore posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
"She's got long arms," said Golden Horde coach Carl Serrani. "She has to go up against the other big kid (Elizabeth Bailey) every practice. She's starting to fight back and it's good for her. That's a tribute to the hard work she's doing in practice."
Her fellow Horde twin tower Elizabeth Bailey led West Rutland with 21 points, 10 of which coming in the fourth quarter. She also had six rebounds and multiple blocks.
The two post players stood out, but everyone was contributing for the Golden Horde. Senior guard Kiana Grabowski was up to her old tricks and hit a game-high four 3s.
The last time Westside took the floor was 11 months ago when they were upset by Mid-Vermont Christian in the Division IV semifinals. That was a distant memory with their play on Friday.
West Rutland jumped on the Phantoms quickly and Proctor struggled to keep up. The Phantoms kept the game close in the early stretches of the first, but Westside soon created some distance.
Whether it was Hogan's work on the block, Bailey's versatility to play in the post or step out and hit a jumper or Grabowski's 3-point prowess, the Golden Horde just kept coming.
West Rutland kept that going for most of the game. It would be tough to write a better start to their season.
"Especially against a team that we could see in the state finals, that was huge," Serrani said.
West Rutland led 39-17 at the half, but Proctor continued to battle in the second half. Not a ton of shots were falling, but they forced some Golden Horde turnovers.
Westside adjusted and went on another run, spurred on by Hogan's prowess in the post, that effectively put the game out of reach by the end of the third.
West Rutland can beat opponents in so many ways and it has levels of depth that is rare in D-IV. When the upperclassmen like Bailey and Grabowski need a breather, the Horde can turn to younger players like Peyton Guay and Samara Raiche, among others, to pick up the slack.
"(West Rutland) hit seven 3s in the first half. Sometimes it goes like that," said first-year Proctor coach Joe McKearin. "They've got a lot of size, so that hurt us a lot."
An opening day loss to their rivals hurts, but there's plenty to be excited about for the Phantoms. A girl that emphatically showed that she's ready for the varsity spotlight was Proctor freshman Isabel Greb. Greb was a star on the soccer field this fall and she's just as good with a ball in her hands.
Greb led the Phantoms with 17 points, with a trio of 3s, four rebounds and three steals. The combo of Greb and Maggie McKearin, who had eight points and eight rebounds, at the guard spot will be tough for many to match in their division.
"(Isabel) is a tough, hard-nosed kid. She could be a pretty special player," Coach McKearin said. "Today, we didn't have our best day, but I like our team."
West Rutland (1-0) hosts Poultney on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Proctor (0-1) hosts Long Trail on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
