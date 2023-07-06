If you are a Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball fan, the good news is that no other Post in Vermont has claimed more state championships. That’s 15 state crowns and Barre Post 10 is second with a dozen.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that Post 31 has not captured a state title since 1997.
More good news: Many people have been favorably impressed by Rutland County’s commitment to Little League baseball and the talent that has emerged since the local league became affiliated with the national organization.
That could be putting down the foundation for a 16th Post 31 state crown in the near future.
Those Legion teams in the late 1990s were special. Rutland Post 31 earned back-to-back state titles in 1996 and 1997.
Earl Washburn and George Bennett piloted the 1996 team and in 1997 the coaches were Stan Blicahrz and Mike Grabowski.
Those two teams will be honored on Friday evening at the Italian Aid Society.
“It made sense to honor both teams. Many of the players were on both teams,” Blicharz said.
Members of Rutland Post 31’s last title team were Garrett Griffin, Travis Johnson, George Peterson, Will Gage, Jason McKeen, Jay Pomykala, John McGann, Joben Fineberg, Hunter Berryhill, David Regimbald, Matt Shortle, Joe Maniery, Jake Conway, Chris Cosgrove Jon Lees, Rob Rider, Dustin Blanchard and Jason Allen. The scorer was Rick Lees and Matt Bloomer assisted Grabowski and Blicharz.
Peterson and his brother Tucker Peterson went on the play football for the University of New Hampshire where they were standouts on some great teams.
Now, Tucker just might be providing a link between Post 31’s past and future as one of the coaches in the Rutland County Little League network.
The 1996 and 1997 Post 31 teams should have a memorable weekend. They will not only be feted on Friday night but there is some type of get-together being planned for them on Saturday at St. Peter’s Field as part of Rutland Post 31’s noon doubleheader against Manchester.
TCML SOFTBALL
The Tri-County Middle League, the softball summer league for high school players is a great addition to the area summer sports landscape.
This year the championship game is slated for Aug. 3 at the home of the higher seeded team.
A proposal: Play the game at Castleton University or Legion Field in Poultney. Legion Field has lights but both facilities are outstanding and are neutral sites befitting such an event.
That idea is likely too late for this season but when Garrett Combs builds the 2024 schedule, it is one worth considering.
Best uniforms in the TCML: It would be tough to beat Corinth’s.
CO-OP TEAMS
It will be interesting to see how many Vermont high school teams are co-op teams this season.
That is the wave of the future with shrinking enrollments.
The co-op concept might well have saved football at either Granville or Whitehall in New York where this year around 60 players have answered the call, something considered a robust turnout there.