Basketball is on my mind a lot these days. It’s on everyone’s mind. Any place that you go where sports is played, you inevitably hear that question: Do you think we will have basketball this year?
We are playing fall sports now and it seems to be going well. But fans are wondering if high school basketball, because it is played indoors, will get the green light for the 2020-21 season with COVID still hanging around.
Basketball is great medicine for a lot of Vermonters during the cold winter months. It brings people together. It galvanizes communities.
Bringing people together, of course, might be seen as the problem.
Frigid nights are spiced up with intense games, “coaching” in the stands and 1,000-point ceremonies.
We usually have a few of those a year in this area and it makes for a great night. Families join the newest member of the 1,000-point club in the middle of the floor. Fans shower applause on the player who has reached the milestone. There are flowers and balloons. It’s a great night for everyone, especially the player and family.
Scoring a thousand points in a career is a great accomplishment, but not as rare of an achievement as pulling down 1,000 career rebounds.
I have never seen a game stopped for a 1,000-point rebound ceremony.
One reason is that the 1,000-rebound standard is so rare. There are very few players who have done it.
Hazen Union boys basketball coach Aaron Hill has researched the topic for boys basketball through numerous newspapers and could only come up with eight of them.
They are: St. Johnbury Academy’s Henry Dalrymple with more than 1,400 rebounds in 1983, Rochester’s Lance Moulton with 1,066 in 1979, Winooski’s George Hinchliffe with 1,053 in 1987, Cabot’s Ray Bothfeld with 1,026 in 1999, Woodstock’s Jim Fish in 1965, Proctor’s Dave Shortsleeve in 1976, Burr and Burton’s Alex Johnson in 1979 and Arlington’s Bill Walsh in 1998.
Hill acknowledges there might be some out there that he failed to uncover, but there is no doubt that the 1,000-point rebound milestone is much, much rarer than the 1,000-point plateau.
Since Bothfeld played at nearby Cabot, Hill saw him play firsthand.
“He was a big farm kid, maybe 6-foot-3. He wasn’t a scorer. He just lived under the boards and was very physical,” Hill said.
Alex Johnson was one of only two Burr and Burton players, along with Angel Rivera, to play on four consecutive state championship basketball teams.
Johnson was also an outstanding football player and that is where my most vivid memory of Alex Johnson was made.
He was playing against Fall Mountain in Manchester and the Wildcats had BBA pinned deep in their own territory. Johnson quick kicked the ball out of the end zone on third down and it rolled all the way to the Fall Mountain 10-yard line.
Sadly, Alex Johnson died in 2019.
“This is really a hard one (to research). I just looked through newspapers for this one,” Hill said.
You can be certain there were some schools that did not even keep track of rebounds through the years.
If anyone wanted to research the topic on the girls side, you could start your list with Oxbow Union’s Elizabeth Burnham and Mount Abraham’s Rachel Bryan. They each had 1,000 points and 1,000 career rebounds.
Those workhorses under the boards take their share of elbows to the body each night and expend a lot of effort to get a rebound. Those who grab 1,000 of them over their career are a rare breed.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.