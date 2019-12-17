Santa’s sack got a pre-holiday shake and out tumbled a reason for wanting to be in two places at once tonight.
It’s the season’s first installment of the Proctor-West Rutland boys basketball rivalry, along with the once-a-year battle of divisions between Rutland High School and Fair Haven. Nice gifts, and they’re not even from Amazon. All that’s missing is a time machine so you can see both.
Got another magic shake handy, Santa?
No? Bah, humbug.
Nevertheless, it’s a good decision to drop down the chimney at Westside’s Hinchey Gym where two teams with some eggnog on their faces are eager for victory. Proctor is coming off a lackluster loss at its own tournament against Twin Valley and Westside was beaten soundly at White River Valley in its opener.
Both are preseason picks to contend for the Division IV title.
“It was disappointing,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said, citing his team’s lack of composure and 13-of-27 showing at the foul line. “We didn’t handle it well.”
Westside’s Jordan Tolar did not think his team was looking down the road to Proctor last Saturday but suffered its own lapses of focus. “I wouldn’t say we overlooked (White River Valley),” he said, “but they whupped our butts.”
West Rutland and Proctor are as similar as Christmas and Groundhog Day. Proctor is deep in quick guards, shallow in size and needs transition, treys and penetration to makes its way. Westside has most of the pieces back from a program that seems to be building toward a big payday. They have size, good team quickness and a potentially finely balanced offense.
“They’re really tough. They hit the boards hard and play good defense,” said Eaton, who anticipates a physical game.
“We have to rebound in the defensive end. They’re pretty quick, too. It’s not like they are big and slow.”
The better disciplined team might come out on top in what is always an emotional series, one Westside swept last year.
“We can’t let them get too comfortable,” said Tolar of Proctor’s 3-point shooters. “We can’t let this be a track meet. We need to maximize our opportunities and limit transition.”
It’s a rare day when Fair Haven beats county cousin Rutland but tonight’s game in Fair Haven might represent the D-II hosts’ best shot in years. They return most of last year’s team and match up a little better than usual with D-I Rutland, which has only one starter back for the third straight season.
Fair Haven is among the favorites in its division and has a lot of team speed while the retooling Raiders are the more physical team.
“Their physicality and strength might help them and our quickness might help us,” said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost.
“It should be a decent game. I’m hoping our skills allow us to play with them.”
As always, Prenevost cites the difference between the D-I and D-II talent pools as a factor as his team tries to sleigh — oops! make that slay — the Raiders.
The Slaters look to be very balanced and although they might not look at 6-foot-5 senior Joe Gannon as the centerpiece he’s certainly a welcome option. Rutland, in losing its opener to CVU, suffered at the hands of big center Noah Allen before making adjustments in the second half.
“We don’t want (Gannon) to catch the ball close to the hoop,” said Raiders coach Mike Wood, who also has to worry about defending some good outside shooters.
“We’re going to have to give up something somewhere,” he said.
Rutland’s top player is junior guard Evan Pockette and Fair Haven will switch up defenders to try to limit his effectiveness.
Both teams like to play fast in what could be a very entertaining matchup.
This will be the season opener for the Slaters after their game at Middlebury was snowed out Tuesday.
These are far from the only basketball gifts on Santa’s list this week.
In Chester on Thursday, the Green Mountain Tip-Off Tournament concludes with a four-game boys’ and girls’ show. The first round was held Wednesday.
The Poultney boys will host Leland & Gray and in girls’ play Mid-Vermont will host Black River and Springfield will host Leland & Gray.
On Friday, the Otter Valley boys put a fresh young product on the floor for the first time, against D-II rival Mount Abraham. In girls’ action, it’s Proctor at White River Valley, Bellows Falls at Springfield and Poultney at Rivendell.
On Saturday, the second round of the North-South games take place at College of Saint Joseph, with the host Rutland boys and girls playing Essex, and Mount Anthony teams playing CVU. In Fair Haven, what’s projected to be a strong Slaters team will host rival Mill River in the first round of the Mary Canfield Tournament.
Which brings us to Monday, when the Springfield boys host Leland & Gray and West Rutland entertains Green Mountain.
Play will not resume until Friday, but that’s a ho-ho-whole lot of basketball to sustain us through a two-days’ winter’s nap.
