Ryleigh Coloutti's passion for basketball burns as intensely as ever.
There was a time when it did not. The pandemic played with a lot of people's feelings and it even dulled the love of the game for the all-time leading scorer in Fair Haven Union High School girls basketball history with 1,459 points.
She opted not to play after her freshman season at what was then then Castleton University.
She had a very successful season in 2021-22, averaging 11.9 points per game and leading Castleton in rebounding with 6.5 caroms a contest.
Yes, many were surprised when she stepped away after that year.
It wasn't that she no longer cared. She cared so deeply that she was unable to attend a women's basketball game the first month-and-a-half of the season.
She finally managed to walk into Glenbrook Gym when the Spartans were hosting Colby-Sawyer. Courtney Brewster, her teammate from Fair Haven, was playing for C-S.
Emotions were bubbling over for Coloutti on that night.
"It was hard," she said.
Her family, which loved to watch her play, understood when she left the game behind.
"They were very supportive," Coloutti said.
There was a pandemic in the mix of classes and Coloutti did not feel she was able to focus the way she always did on basketball.
"If I am going to do something, I've got to do it 100%," she said.
Here's the deal: She still loves the game. Loves it as much as she did when she was torching Montpelier for 40 points in a playoff game or eclipsing the 1,000-point barrier on another night against Burr and Burton Academy.
How much does she love it? She wants to make it her livelihood after graduating in June with a degree in Sports Management.
She already has a name for her company: Redz Basketball. It is a nod to her red hair that matched the fire that she brought to the floor night in and night out.
She has seen what former Mount St. Joseph and University of Vermont basketball player Charles McDonough has done with his business called Triple Threat.
"He has helped so many kids around here," Coloutti said.
She wants Redz Basketball to similarly help aspiring young players and the model is one-on-one instruction. She will make house calls, tutoring players on a home court or driveway. She has worked with players down at the Rutland Community Recreation Center or anywhere that is available.
Right now, it is only a sideline. There is a senior year approaching and studying to be done.
Price structuring is looser than it will be someday when it is her full-time profession.
"In the early stages, I am just trying to help people out," she said.
But Coloutti does see a time in the near future where Redz Basketball is a full time endeavor.
Here's what most people do not know: Coloutti nearly did not play basketball at Castleton her freshman year.
She said she had discussions about it with coach Tim Barrett and decided to give it a whirl.
Despite a solid season, that was the end of college hoops for her.
The pull of basketball never went away, though. Her soundtrack became those lyrics belted out by Joni Mitchell "You don't what you've got (Till it's gone.)"
As the college years went by and she sat in those Sports Management classes, she began to think about life beyond graduation.
"I knew that I had to do something that I was passionate about," she said.
It was basketball. The passion might have taken a hiatus, but it never really left. Coming back to play for the Spartans even crossed her mind.
Basketball has been a way of life in the Coloutti family. She has three cousins with their names on a banner in the FHUHS gym for scoring 1,000 points — Cam Coloutti, Bob Coloutti and Todd Roberts.
"My mother took us to their games when we were growing up," Ryleigh said.
A big slice of her business could wind up being working with kids as young as her sister Halle and herself when they were brought along to watch her cousins' games.
"I love to work with younger kids," Coloutti said.
She also likes the variety of working with small children on up to high school players.
When she works with the youngest group, she is stressing fundamentals but when she moved up to the high school age group, she will emphasize things like court vision and strategy.
She will model much of her approach after McDonough, a man she greatly admires.
But her high school basketball coach Kyle Wilson has also been a major influence.
"I love Wilson's way of coaching and what he wants from his players on and off the court," Coloutti said.
Drawing from her vast experience and connections, Coloutti believes she has plenty to offer players determined to get better.
And when they need a break and wish to step away for a time, Coloutti can be an invaluable resource in that instance also.