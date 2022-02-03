We've gotten used to days filled with postponements this winter. More often than not, COVID has been the reason, but on Thursday, Mother Nature threw her hat into the ring.
With everything slowing down for a day, it's a perfect time to take stock of what we've seen this winter.
About a month or so remains in the winter regular season, so I figured it would be a fun exercise to do a quick check-in on the local high school basketball teams in Rutland County, and outside of it at Green Mountain and Springfield, to see where they stand and what to expect the rest of the way.
Rutland
The Rutland boys and girls basketball teams play a schedule tougher than most of their southern Vermont brethren and have competed well despite the challenge.
The Raider boys just suffered a upset loss to Woodstock, but they should get right back on track with a successful second half of their schedule. The real test will be two games playing St. Johnsbury, but other than that, Rutland should be favored in most games.
If Rutland takes care of business, a top-four seed in Division I is likely.
The Raider girls probably won't be looking at a seed that high, but are a much better club than what their 7-8 record lets on.
Rutland has had multiple games with elite Metro division opponents that have come down to the final minutes, and with its veteran core of Karsyn Bellomo, Olivia Shipley and Kathryn Moore coming on, they are as dangerous as any in the D-I tournament.
Mount St. Joseph
One look at the Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team's record and you'd think this team has loads of veteran talent, but the opposite is the case. Only two MSJ players have substantial varsity experience, in Andre Prunty and Jake Williams.
The other guys are finding themselves and growing each day on the court. Owen Traynor, Dezmond Krakowka and Peter Carlson have proven to be great complements to the steady nature of Prunty and Williams.
If MSJ keeps rolling, a very high seed in the D-II tournament is likely.
The Mountie girls have had their ups and downs, but should be a team battling for a home playoff game in Division IV.
While MSJ's offense has been streaky at times, one constant is the stellar defensive effort the Mounties give. If they get both going on the same night, they are as dangerous as anybody.
Fair Haven
Quality basketball is a staple at Fair Haven Union High School and this year has been no different.
Both the boys and girls clubs are looking at being high seeds in their respective Division II tournaments.
The Slater boys have a busy month ahead due to a long pause earlier in the season, but as long they don't get burnt out, they should be looking at many more wins down the line.
Junior guard Sawyer Ramey is playing some of the best basketball of his career and his supporting cast is gaining more confidence by the day.
The Fair Haven girls have had a few bumps in the road, which is to be expected when you have some much talent thrusted into larger roles.
It seems like the last few games the Slaters have turned the corner and their depth is showing.
The Slaters have a long run of trips to Barre Auditorium and they'd love to keep that going.
Mill River
Mill River has a proud basketball history, and right now, both the boys and girls are laying the groundwork for the next rise of Minutemen hoops.
The boys recently picked up their second win and have seen guys like Ryan Smith and Solan Farmer step into bigger roles in recent games.
The girls are still in search of their first win, but have been close a few times. Lorryn Trujillo and Cheyenne Hoyle are two girls that have really come into their own, along with the veteran constant of Malori Carlson.
Otter Valley
Don't look now, but the Otter Valley girls basketball team is for real. Heading into Thursday, the Otters were riding a four-game winning streak, with two of those wins coming against D-II contender Hartford.
Alice Keith is still the straw that stirs the Otters' drink, but so many other girls are stepping up. Emily Peduto continues to come into her own. Anna Lee, Brittney Jackson and Elena Politano are contributing and Ryleigh LaPorte is one of the hardest working defenders around.
The boys team is showing a ton of heart as well. Otter Valley's record isn't pretty, but the Otters have given elite teams like Mount St. Joseph and Hartford all they could handle in competitive games.
There is a lot of young talent percolating that will make the next run of success at Otter Valley fun to watch.
Springfield
The turnaround has been quick for the Springfield girls. In just one year, the team went from a non-factor in D-II to a team that has the makings of a contender.
The addition of freshman Macie Stagner has been huge for that transformation, but the constant presence of Megan Stagner and the much-improved play of Sephi Steele can't be ignored.
The Cosmo boys have struggled this year, but they are adjusting to a new coach in Mike Byrne and have some talent to make waves in future seasons.
Green Mountain
Both Green Mountain hoops teams have had to deal with undermanned rosters at times this season.
The GM girls have felt that in a big way recently and even had to start a game with just six players earlier in the week.
Wins haven't been plentiful for the Chieftain girls, but young talent has stepped into larger roles alongside veterans Kim Cummings and Grace Tyrrell.
The GM boys just recently got the Mosher brothers, Everett and Eben, back and look to be a tough matchup in the Division III tournament. The Chieftains won't be the favorite to win the crown like they were last year, but they certainly aren't a team to be counted out.
Proctor
The Proctor girls look like a favorite to pull off the the 3-peat in Division IV. Their biggest threat to the crown seems to be rival West Rutland.
The Phantom girls have enjoyed yet another historic season from Maggie McKearin and the talent around her are no slouches either with Meghan Cole, Isabel Greb, Laci French and Jenna Davine, among the many other pieces to the puzzle.
The Proctor boys have had a season that's been rocky at times, but the Phantoms just haven't had much continuity, missing different guys for stretches of the season.
Proctor recently got back over the .500 mark, and if it can stay healthy, it can be one of the more dangerous clubs in the D-IV tournament.
Poultney
There's a lot to like about what's going on with Poultney basketball.
Neither team has a winning record, but both are competitive on a nightly basis.
The Blue Devil boys have enjoyed a nice breakout from Marcus Lewis and a few other younger guys have stepped up.
The Poultney girls have dealt with COVID issues, but have had girls like transfer post player Molly Hier make an impact around the already established core.
West Rutland
The West Rutland girls once again have the makings of D-IV title contender. The only thing in their way is getting past their bugaboo rival Proctor.
Everything else about the Golden Horde's season has screamed dominance.
Peyton Guay continues her ascent as one of the best young players in the state. The Westside post players have produced just as those before them have and some role players have stepped into bigger roles.
It's tough to ask for much more.
Westside boys coach Ali Mitchell would love to match what her father is doing on the girls side, but it takes time.
Given the amount of talent lost to graduation and transferring, this year was always going to be one about development. The Horde have seen progress and that's all they can ask for.
