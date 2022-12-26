Wallingford High School oozed charm. The wooden building was a special place and a lot of learning happened inside of it.
I marveled at social studies teacher Jay Johnstone’s ability to deliver a lecture every day that captivated every student.
There were great teachers in the outdated structure and I soaked up as much as I could as a student teacher there in 1973.
We watched the Watergate hearings every afternoon.
One beautiful day, we were Watergated out and I packed a whole little class into my car and we went to McDonald’s for lunch to discuss Watergate and other stuff.
I got to chaperone a field trip for the baseball team. It was to Montreal’s Jarry Park for a game between the Expos and Braves.
The postgame experience was a visit to a topless bar on St. Catherine Street so the coach will remain nameless.
I didn’t say Wallingford High was perfect. But it was one gem of a school.
I had no idea how soon the school would close its doors.
When it did, more magic happened. Founded in 1975, Mill River Union High School became the envy of everyone. It was a showpiece.
There was a reason that back in the day every house on the market that was fortunate enough to be able to do so, was identified as being in the Mill River Union High School’s district.
Parents wanted their kids there. It was a huge draw.
I came back the first or second year that it was open to cover a game for the newspaper in Claremont, New Hampshire. I was met at the door by former students from Wallingford High who could not wait to give me a tour. They were so proud of their new place and rightly so.
When MRUHS opened, it was the model of sportsmanship. Visiting teams’ players were given thunderous ovations in the pregame introductions.
‘The Spirit of ‘76’ was very much alive and continued for years.
Today, athletics is struggling and everyone is talking about it.
I heard a basketball official remark one night how he had never seen a school struggle so much to win games in all sports — both genders — so mightily at the same time.
They say that high school sports is cyclical but this drought seems too long to be filed under that category.
The school has not fielded it own boys soccer team in a couple of years, the boys going to Mount St. Joseph to play.
Winning a handful of games is now considered a successful season.
Then, this fall, something happened. The Minutemen began creating some excitement on the football field. The Minutemen fashioned a 5-2 record during the regular season and then thumped Woodstock 32-7 in the first playoff game before being ousted by BFA-Fairfax in the semifinal game.
It was the first year under a new coaching staff led by head coach Phil Hall and you can be certain that the Minutemen are approaching a new season with a ton of optimism.
Then, there are the dynastic Minutemen cheerleaders. They put up a state championship banner annually.
When Mill River’s Amber Prescott, Emma Johnson, Crystal Perham, Lucia Verdon, Kylee Goodell, Zoe Cange, Kyran Allen, Emma Lunna and Aliah Stilwell went out of accept the championship plaque in Vergennes in February, it was the Minutemen’s fifth straight state crown.
If it can happen for the Minutemen on the cheerleading mats and for the Minutemen on the gridiron, maybe it can become contagious.
A new year is a time of hope and a time of commitment. Maybe 2023 can be the beginning of a special time for athletics at MRUHS.
It won’t happen overnight but won’t it be a great day for Mill River athletes and their fans when the excitement surrounding athletics is not just a thing of the past.
And athletics really is vital to a school. It is not just an extension of a classroom as some like like to say — it IS a classroom.
You will talk to former high school athletes all the time who will tell you that some of the most important life lessons they learned were in the athletic arena.
When Dave Wolk was president of Castleton University, he would frequently cite the numbers that showed that the grade point average of the athletes was significantly higher than the non-athletes.
Yes, learning to solve algebraic equations, critical thinking and writing a lucid essay are all extremely important.
But sports happens to be the front porch of the school. People don’t see that teacher explaining the math problem. They do see the coach-player relationship during a sporting event.
That is why athletics is the greatest public relations vehicle a school can have.
Here is a wish for a happy, healthy and successful 2023 for Mill River Union High School and every school across our gorgeous state.
See you on the front porch.
