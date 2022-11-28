WEST RUTLAND — Trash cans were strategically placed on each side of West Rutland's Hinchey Gymnasium for Monday's opening day of basketball practices. Hard work was on the menu in Westside.
The West Rutland girls and boys basketball teams enter the 2022-2023 season with different seasons to build off of, but on Monday, it was all about the basics.
Golden Horde boys coach Ali Serrani Mitchell and girls coach Carl Serrani led a conditioning practice in the afternoon with all of the basketball players in the school, before both squads had their respective practices later in the day.
"I've seen the bottom of the bucket," Carl Serrani said, noting how much conditioning will be a focus in the early going of practices.
"It's about setting the tone early about how we want play this year," Mitchell said. "It's about seeing where they're at fitness-wise, but also overall basketball skill-wise. We're just trying to get the team chemistry going and laying the foundation for a good season."
A lot of what Mitchell did last season was lay the foundation. West Rutland had been coming off a Division IV state championship game appearance the previous winter, but the majority of talent from that squad had moved on.
Her first year at the helm of the program last winter was all about creating the culture for the next run of Golden Horde success.
Mitchell's players are another year older and another year more experienced, so the hope is there could be a little more success on the menu.
"They felt what last year was and they didn't enjoy it," said Mitchell about last year's winless season. "They came every day and they worked. Laying that foundation of putting the work in and having some grit is going to pay off for us."
Serrani being Ali's father has had a front row seat to what his daughter has done with the boys program. He knows she's taking the positive steps toward a successful program.
"With her attitude and the way she works, I don't think there's going to be anyone putting more time or effort into it," Serrani said. "If she gets kids to buy into what she's telling them, she'll be fine."
Many of the Westside boys players have been competing in AAU ball and the hope is that translates into a successful high school season. West Rutland has a scrimmage with Grace Christian on Saturday and Fair Haven's junior varsity teams next week.
The West Rutland girls are on the other side of expectations. The Golden Horde have a winning culture that is hard to match in D-IV.
Westside is coming off its second state championship in the last four seasons and with tons of talent from that squad returning, a repeat isn't out of the question if the Horde put the work in.
"Winning is not easy. You have to work at it," Serrani said. "It's easy to lose. You don't have do anything. To win, you need to put in the time and effort."
Among the many players with winning pedigree, sophomore guard Peyton Guay stands out, but depth is a major strength for West Rutland.
Basketball is a religion in Westside, so this time of year is always circled on the players and coaches' calendars.
"They never stopped playing. They played AAU all summer long and they played into the fall," Serrani said.
West Rutland will get tons of quality competition in its first scrimmage on Saturday at Fair Haven, in a four-way affair that also includes the Slaters, Thetford Academy and Colchester.
It's that kind of competition that pays off when the game mean something for real.
If Monday's first day of practice is any indication, the Golden Horde are ready to put in the work.
