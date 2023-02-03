WEST RUTLAND — The unbeaten West Rutland girls basketball team came into their biggest test on Friday night determined to pass it. Pass it? The Golden Horde aced it.
The Horde rolled to an easy win, 50-25, in the highly anticipated contest in front of a large crowd.
The Wildcats led West Rutland for more than half the game in South Royalton and they brought a six-game winning streak with them.
It looked early on as though the game might live up to its lavish billing as the 'Cats and Horde slugged it out through a low scoring first quarter which Westside won 9-6.
Jillian Berry converted a layup off a turnover to make it 9-8.
Man, did things change quickly after that. When Peyton Guay connected on a 3-point field goal and Arianna Coombs scored on a putback, the Golden Horde led 19-10 and when Bella Coombs scored on a putback it gave Westside a 21-13 halftime lead.
That meant the Wildcats were still very much in the game but Aubrey Beaulieu, hot behind the 3-point stripe, canned one of her four treys to push the lead to 27-15 and the Horde was off and flying. They sat atop a healthy 31-17 lead going into the fourth quarter and it just got easier from there.
Beaulieu led Westside in scoring with 14 points. Coombs and Guay followed with 12 apiece and Kennah Wright-Chamman nailed two 3s for six points.
Tanner Drury, the slick guard, led the Wildcats with 10 points but from there it fell off to Ella Perreault with six and Ashlyn Rhoades with four.
Arianna Coombs contributed all over the floor. She was a rebounding machine and had four blocked shots.
Coombs felt it was hard work that allowed the Horde to separate themselves from the Wildcats after the opening quarter.
"We just never gave up and we had teamwork and played great defense," Coombs said.
She has been taking shot blocking to an art form.
"The timing is part of it. That and reading the shooters," Coombs said.
The Horde always plays defense with tenacity but on this night it had a little different twist. The team worked on a 1-3-1 zone against the boys basketball team in practice and when Guay, the team's leading scorer was saddled with her second personal foul in the first quarter, coach Carl Serrani sent the Horde into that zone. They effectively played it the rest of the night.
WRV coach Tim Perreault said this was a game his team was looking forward to after throwing a scare into the Horde in South Royalton before losing 57-40. Maybe, he thought, they were looking forward to it too much.
"We shot poorly and I think we out psyched ourselves," coach Perreault said. "We had won some games and had great practices.
"And we knew we could play with this team."
"But West Rutland is big, physical and strong."
Big, physical, strong and unbeaten. The Golden Horde is 16-0 heading into Tuesday's game at Green Mountain.
The Wildcats fell to 9-4.
NOTES: Beaulieu is one of the Southern Vermont League's top softball outfielders and loves the sport. But the way she shot the 3-ball in this game, basketball might become her favorite sport. At least until March 20 when coach Laurie Serrani greets her Westside softball players for the first practice. ... WRV's Rhoades is the daughter of Castleton University assistant football coach John Rhoades. ... Ella Perreault is eyeing Bard College in Annandale-on-the-Hudson, New York as one of her possibilities for playing basketball and lacrosse next year. She played on the state championship Hartford High School girls lacrosse team last spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.