WEST RUTLAND — It was a script befitting a state championship softball game.
Poultney entered the top of the seventh trailing 8-4, rallied for three runs and had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position when Kiana Grabowski ended the game with a flourish, a strikeout that preserved the Golden Horde’s 8-7 victory.
It was Grabowski’s ninth strikeout of the game.
Grabowski admitted she felt pressure.
“I was overwhelmed. I was trying to do my drop ball and my rise ball. They were used to the fastball because it was normal,” Grabowski said.
It appeared it was going to be Westside’s game all along when they cruised into the sixth inning with a 4-1 lead.
That all changed with one swing of the bat. Kylie Davis walked, Hannah Welch reached on a fielder’s choice and Handley ripped a three-run homer into the right-center gap to tie the game at 4-4.
“That is when we would lose our heads and get down on ourselves. Today, we didn’t do that,” Grabowski said.
No, instead they responded by scoring four in the home half of the sixth to take that 8-4 lead.
Samara Raiche had the big hit of the inning. She hit the ball hard for a single and it got past the outfielder and rolled and rolled, enabling two runners to score on the play. Elizabeth Bailey had an RBI single and pinch runner Gabby Griffith scored on a wild pitch.
It was 8-4 but the excitement was just beginning. Kaitlyn DeBonis led off the seventh with a single and Kylie Davis drew a one-out walk. Kaylah Bennett’s two-run single up the middle sliced the lead to 8-6 and then Handley picked up her fourth RBI of the day with another sharp single up the middle.
Laura Winter reached on an error. The pressure was squarely on Grabowski with runners on second and third with two outs.
The senior rang up her ninth and biggest strikeout of the game.
The left-handed Kylie Davis and Grabowski battled all day. Davis finished with six strikeouts but hurt herself with seven walks and a hit batsman.
West Rutland grabbed a 2-0 lead by pushing the runs across in the second without the benefit of a hit.
The Blue Devils cut it to 2-1 in the fourth when Davis singled. Courtesy runner Genesis Mead stole second and took third on Hannah Welch’s ground out. Bennett singled home Welch.
Raiche’s hit in the fifth allowed the Horde to pad the lead to 4-1.
The Horde only had four base hits but were gifted with errors and walks.
Aubrey Beaulieu, Raiche, Bailey and Olivia Cyr had the base hits.
The Blue Devils had eight hits. Handley was the headliner with three hits and five RBIs. Bennett added two hits.
The Golden Horde had a loss earlier in the week to undefeated White River Valley, the cream of Division III, but Grabowski felt that game was beneficial to the Horde.
“They have a really, really good pitcher and I think we learned off that,” Grabowski said.
It avenged a 10-5 loss to the Blue Devils earlier this season in Poultney.
Poultney coach Tony Lamberton and Westside coach Laurie Serrani both saw this as an important game in the Division IV state standings.
“I was hoping to get a home semifinal game,” Lamberton said, but added that he believes this loss might preclude that.
“This was the one we really needed,” Serrani said.
The day left Poultney at 9-3 and West Rutland at 8-4.
This was Poultney’s first loss of the season to a Division IV team.
“We did not deserve to win this game,” Lamberton said. “We made a lot of fundamental mistakes. It was frustrating because historically we don’t make those mistakes.”
“Poultney is definitely a good team,” Serrani said.
NOTES: Many of the Proctor players were on the bank on the first base side watching the game. ... There was a statistical oddity that would require some real digging to find out the last time it might have happened. Twice in one inning, Grabowski earned a strikeout when a Poultney batter bunted foul for the third strike. ,,, Grabowski showed a penchant for fielding her position. Her best play came in the first inning when she gloved a hot smash just to her right to rob Welch of a base hit up the middle.
