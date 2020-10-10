PITTSFORD — West Rutland senior Tyler Serrani unloaded a shot all the way from the midfield stripe that went wide.
"That's a little ambitious from half field," Westside coach Dillon Zaengle shouted to Serrani.
"I was feeling it," Serrani said for his part of the exchange.
What Serrani was feeling was victory. That amusing dialogue came late in the game with the Golden Horde leading Proctor 4-1.
That remained as the final score as the Golden Horde dampened Proctor's homecoming festivities.
The Phantoms came into the game riding high with a 3-1 record and three-game winning streak.
But they never seemed to recover from Mac Perry's early goal.
Perry scored before eight minutes had elapsed. It was a soft touch off his heel that Proctor goalkeeper Ian French got his hand on but it glanced off his glove and into the net.
"It was huge. It gave us a lot of energy," Perry said of the early score.
The Phantoms did get the equalizer, though. McKearin got the ball to Joel Denton who hammered it home at the midway mark of the half.
But the Golden Horde used the rest of the half to put a stranglehold on this one. They scored twice to take a 3-1 lead into the break.
The game-winner came 9:27 before the half. Michael Goodnough scored it with Perry notching the assist.
Goodnough returned the favor less than two minutes later, assisting on Perry's goal.
Goodnough nearly scored again in the second half. He had a great look but put the ball just wide.
Levi Petit did not miss, though. He put the game on ice with 14 minutes remaining, Perry assisting.
The Golden Horde's first-year goalkeeper Mason Galante came up big and is improving with the season.
"He had some good saves today," Zaengle said.
A catalyst for everything offensively and defensively was Tim Blanchard in the middle of the field for the Horde.
"Tim Blanchard was huge for us. He won almost all of the 50-50 balls and when we control the midfield, we're very tough," Zaengle said.
While everyone agreed that the game's first goal by Perry was important, Zaengle felt scoring first in the second half was also very important.
"We knew the first goal of the second half was going to be a critical goal to get," Zaengle said.
Serrani's booming direct kicks were a weapon that enabled the Horde to win the possession game.
When the Phantoms did go on the attack, Galante had plenty of help. Drew Frankenberg and Patrick Smith were adept at blocking shots and making clears out of the box under pressure. Noah Olson also did his part in extinguishing a couple of Proctor's offensive forays.
It was a pivotal game in the Division IV state standings, leaving the Phantoms at 3-2 and lifting Westside to 4-2.
