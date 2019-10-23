WEST RUTLAND — It’s been all about the goose egg in West Rutland. Until now. After hanging their fifth consecutive shutout on the board with Wednesday’s 6-0 victory over Danville, it all became about beating rival Proctor in Saturday’s quarterfinal game of Division IV boys soccer tournament.
Goalie Kyle Laughlin nad his staunch defensive group led by the likes of Liam Beaulieu and Patrick Smith put their ninth shutout of the season in the books.
Tyler Serrani got the Golden Horde’s first goal, a hard grass-cutter on a direct kick from 19 yards that found its way through keeper Jacob LeClair.
The Indians brought but a 4-9-1 record to town but this was no pedestrian No. 10 seed. They stood up to the Horde for the rest of the half and it was still 1-0 at the break.
Mac Perry Levi Petit, Serrani, Tim Blanchard and Drew Frankenberg all threatened for Westside during those first 40 minutes, but the Indians also had their chances with Ian Steele’s well struck direct kicks and long serves as the catalyst.
West Rutland coach Dillon Zaengle and Danviille coach Jim Davis both knew the next goal would be important.
“We talked about how important the next goal would be at halftime,” Zaengle said.
“I really though that we would come out and tie it up,” Davis said.
The next goal was important. It came with 29:10 left in the game and it seemed to take the starch out of the Indians.
It was the first career goal for senior Kenneth Lynch.
Perry’s cross was bouncing around in the box and Lynch finished it off with a well placed left-footed shot.
“We knew the second goal was crucial,” Lynch said. “I was able to get my left foot on it. I thought it might not be good enough but then as I looked up and watched it, I just had that feeling.”
Once Lynch scored, it was contagious. They came one after another.
The Third goal came when Perry banged Blanchard’s corner kick hard off a defender and into the net with 24:10 remaining.
Serrani notched his second goal with 19:16 to play and then Mason Galante made it 5-0 with Michael Goodnough earning the assist.
Blanchard accounted for the final score with a well-hit low shot with 5:30 remaining.
“Keep your heads up,” Davis said to the Indians, who weathered an inexperienced campaign where they signaled plenty of promise for the future.
“We had six freshmen and three of our four seniors had never played soccer before. We were an inexperienced team but the kids learned from this.”
As the score mounted, it obviously took some of the steam from a Danville team that came to Westside intent on winning.
But many of them never stopped playing. Steele, a senior who already has 1,049 points on the basketball floor, continued to unload his hard shots, hustled to the ball and exhorted his teammates.
LeClair was diving for balls at the edge of the box with the same intensity he began the game with.
“It is a group we can do a lot with in the next four or five years,” Davis said.
The No. 7 Golden Horde had more immediate plans and they begin on Saturday at Taranovich Field against No. 2 Proctor. a team the Horde defeated 1-0 and tied 0-0 during the season.
Westside takes a 9-4-2 record into that game.
“We haven’t been scored on in October and we want to keep that going right on through,” Lynch said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.