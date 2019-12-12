When the West Rutland girls basketball team is playing, the opponent had best be shooting a very high percentage from the field. They certainly will not be getting many second shots.
The Golden Horde boasts a couple of 6-footers, an uncommon commodity for any girls basketball team, say nothing of one at the Division IV level.
“You had better shoot really well against them,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
Elizabeth Bailey and Isabel Lanfear are the 6-footers and coach Carl Serrani said he has yet another 6-footer down on the JV squad.
“It’s pretty good water over here,” Serrani said.
The Horde will be one of the favorites as they try to repeat as state champions.
The most imposing obstacles in the Golden Horde’s path figure to be the Blue Mountain team they beat in the title game, neighboring Proctor, and Hazen, a team that earned the No. 1 seed in Division III by going 19-1 before dropping to D-IV this year.
Hazen graduated three outstanding starters but return a solid center in Alleigh Gabaree.
Another area team looking to make it back-to-back state titles is Fair Haven in Division II. The Slaters defeated Lake Region in the championship game for the program’s second title in four years.
Fair Haven trailed defending Division III state champion Thetford at halftime in a scrimmage last weekend, but reverted to form and won handily with a dominant second-half performance.
BLACK RIVERThe Presidents don’t have a title to defend like Fair Haven or West Rutland. Realistically, they don’t have a title to chase. Heck, realistically, they can’t attain a .500 season.
Still, it is a very special season in Ludlow. The team’s warm-up shirts will say it all: One Last Ride
This is the final school year for Black River High School.
“Every year the kids pick out something for the back of the shirts. One year we had “Compete” and another year they had their names on the back. This year they wanted ‘One Last Ride.’,” coach Howie Paul said.
There were three main scorers last year for the Presidents: Emily Perham, Hope Kelley and Riley Paul. Perham has graduated, Kelley has taken her talent to Proctor where she will likely be the sixth man and Paul returns as a freshman after playing on the varsity as an eighth grader.
Coach Paul is looking for Chloe Ayers and Jae Greineder to step up and be scorers.
“They are capable of that,” he said.
Greineder is a senior and four-year varsity player. The other seniors are Esha Patel and Christina LeTourneau who is still coming back from a soccer injury. The Presidents hope to have her services before the end of the season.
Hailey Pierce is a forward and the lone junior.
Sophomores include Jasmine Beam, Lilly Varga and Elizabeth Cavato.
Johna Turin, like Ayer, is a freshman.
The Presidents won only two games last season but were competitive in several more.
“It will be about having fun and staying positive,” coach Paul said.
The opener is Dec. 14 at Mid-Vermont Christian.
FAIR HAVENThe Slaters are well stocked as they chase a second consecutive D-II crown. They boast 10 returning players including junior Ryleigh Coloutti who amassed more than 700 points in her first two years.
Senior leadership will come from Kerigan Disorda, Kylie Grenier and Theresa Culpo. A new senior Hailey Taylor transferred from Whitehall.
Other juniors are Courtney Brewster, Zoey Cole, twins Megan and Emma Ezzo, Abby Brown and Emma Briggs.
Disorda, Brewster and Coloutti were starters on last year’s team.
“They are fun guys to be around. There is great team chemistry,” Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said. “The big unknown is the Division I teams who have dropped down to Division II like Burr and Burton, North Country, Spaulding, Lyndon and Middlebury.”
You can look for the Slaters to brandish the typical traits of the Wilson teams.
“We want to play strong defense, get the first rebound and get out in transition to get some easy baskets,” he said.
The Slaters tip off the season on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against a Bellows Falls team that has moved from Division II to Division III.
GREEN MOUNTAINThere is one word for the Chieftains — Green. They are as green as their name, as green as their uniform.
Maddie Wilson is the lone player returning with any significant varsity floor time.
Others on the squad are Hannah Robinson, Kim Cummings, Tierney O’Brien, Mary Cameron, Chestina Perry, Grace Tyrell, Hannah Sheehan, Luna Berklund, Eliza Purbela and Maisen LaPrise.
Nine seniors graduated off the team that made the trip to the Final Four at Barre Auditorium.
But not only is the team new, so is the coach. Jeff Buffum succeeds Terry Farrell.
But Buffum will not be unfamiliar to this group of players. He is heavily involved with the AAU program that most of these players have been playing for.
“They know me and I know them,” Buffum said.
“I can tell you one thing and that is that we will not get outworked. We might get beat by teams with more talent but we won’t get beat because we got outworked.”
Fans can see their new-look Chieftains on Dec. 17 when they open up against Twin Valley in the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament in Nason Gymnasium.
MILL RIVERThe Minutemen are also making the transition to a new coach and the coach is making the transition from the college game to the high school game.
It’s not new to former Green Mountain College women’s basketball coach Brad Rideout. He coached on the high school level in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
The Minutemen will look to improve on a 2-18 season and that quest begins with Friday’s opener at Hartford.
Returning as seniors are Molly Bruso, Kelsey Sheehe, Jess Roberts. Lexi Bowen and Hannah Schoengarth. Roberts is the center and the others are guards.
Juniors are post player Kate Schutt, guards Evelyn Trujillo, and McKenzie White and forward Lila Tarbell.
Forwards Malori Carlson and Kyla Sheehe are sophomores.
“The girls are intent on learning how to play. I have been impressed with that,” Rideout said. “I have been impressed by their willingness to listen and learn.”
He will deploy a flex offense. He is still sorting out the defensive scheme but don’t look for the Minutemen to press much.
MSJMount St. Joseph lacks size, but coach Bill Bruso likes plenty of other things about his Mounties. They are quick, have some shooters and boast experience.
Selena Wilbur, the lone senior and Ella Paquin, Jillian Perry and Tiana Gallipo all have logged plenty of varsity minutes.
Rounding out the squad are Chloe Seely, Meghan Cole, Ellie Tracy, Christelle Poteau and Becca Diehlmann.
The lack of size does not concern Bruso.
“I always say that rebounding is about effort and technique. Some of the best rebounders I’ve seen are the smaller guys who can box out,” Bruso said.
They will definitely be looking up at their first opponent. The Mounties open on Dec. 13 at West Rutland.
“We are going to be road warriors,” Bruso said, noting the Mounties do not play at the Martin McDonough Gymnasium until January, the seventh game into the season.
OTTER VALLEYThe Otters boast experience, size and what coach Kelly Trayah believes is a realistic goal of earning a home playoff game.
Returning seniors Livia Bernhardt, Alia Edmunds, Leah Pinkowski, Mary Kingsley and Julia Eastman all have plenty of varsity minutes and Alice Keith also is a returning starter.
There are other familiar names like Mallory Lufkin and Mia Napolitano.
The Otters did not lose much from a team that put together a 6-14 record before giving Division II runner-up Lake Region a tough contest in a first-round playoff game.
“Our goal is to get a home playoff game and then, hopefully, get to Barre,” Trayah said.
That quest begins on Dec. 18 with the opener against Middlebury.
You can look for freshman Anna Lee to get a lot of playing time. She is a good shooter and has grown to the point where she might also be called on to mix it up inside.
Trayah sees Lufkin increasing her time by playing some inside as well as at the three spot.
Other players are Boonie Moore and Maddie O’Connell.
“Bonnie Moore is a future coach. She really knows the game,” Trayah said.
Bernhardt and Pinkowski should make the Otters are formidable rebounding team.
“Alia Edmunds can play every position,” said Trayah, indicating that she will give the Otters a lift inside and on the perimeter.
POULTNEYDoubling last season’s three victories would be a sign of significant growth for the Blue Devils and Poultney coach Todd Hayes believes they have a chance to do it.
“We are trying to get better each day and I don’t think last year we did that,” Hayes said.
The biggest thing about this year is that everyone is returning after a very active summer on the court and in the weight room.
“Last year we had 10 tough games by the middle of January in which we were overmatched and we never recovered,” Hayes said. “We had an excellent summer. Everyone is moving much better in practice.
“Last year the offense just wasn’t there. Now, we are moving the ball much better in practice.”
The seniors are Kassidy Mack and Kat Scribner.
Grace Hayes is the lone junior and sophomores are Kylie Considine and Marissa Holcomb. The freshman class is represented by Hannah Welch, Emily Handley, Hayley Taran and Naomi Haviland.
“The playoff loss with MSJ left a sour taste in my mouth. We didn’t play well in that game,” Hayes said.
They try to rid themselves of that taste on Dec. 18 when they open the season at Greenwich, New York.
PROCTORThe Phantoms return all five starters from a team that made it to the semifinals where they were ousted by West Rutland.
Those five are Allie Almond, Lyndsey Elms, Maddie Flanders, Rachel Stuhlmueller and Maggie McKearin.
They are all athletic and can score. Coach Chris Hughes just wishes one of them were bigger.
“We’re just missing that one big player,” he said.
Stuhlmueller, though, plays bigger than she is and is one of the division’s top rebounders. She uses the same aggressiveness that was on display as the goalie of the state championship soccer team to win her battles on the boards.
Almond, Elms, McKearin and Flanders are capable of scoring in double figures on any given night and also give the Phantoms solid ball handlers.
“Our test will be the bench,” Hughes said. “That is where we are inexperienced.”
The bench is comprised of Hope Kelley, Sydney Wood and Taylor Kennedy, who has moved over from Mill River, and Laci French. French is still on the mend from an injury and the Phantoms hope to have her on the floor in January.
Kelley has plenty of varsity time under her belt from Black River.
“She is definitely going to help us. She is a great athlete and she gives us some size which we desperately need,” Hughes said.
RUTLANDThe Raiders had one of their best seasons in some time last year by going 13-7 before winning a first-round Division I playoff game against Lyndon.
When you look at some of the elite players who turned their tassel like Elise Magro and Leigha Charron, you might think they will take a step back this year.
Coach Nate Bellomo isn’t looking at it that way. He believes this edition of Raider basketball can be deeper than last year’s team and he loves that so many freshmen and sophomores got better by practicing with the varsity last year.
Returning players like Kendra Sabotka, Riley Burgess and Makieya Hendrickson were primary players last season so there is some experience to lean on.
Kathryn Moore also logged appreciable minutes as a freshman and could step into a larger role.
There is Megan Smith who Bellomo said “has worked her way up the ladder” and Stephanie McCormack who is healthy after an injury plagued season.
But Bellomo is equally excited about what he calls “the new pieces.” These are the players who had been working with the team and are ready to forge their own identity.
“We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores competing,” he said. “This year we have the potential to be deeper than last year. We are still putting it all together.
“Elise was very ball dominant and I am not sure we have to be that this year. She and Leigha worked well together.”
This year he believes the Raiders can get out and run, distributing the ball to the point where many different players get good shots.
Bellomo points to a tough schedule that begins with Division I runner-up CVU in the North/South Challenge at College of St. Joseph on Dec. 14. The Raiders have four home games before they take to the road with CVU, Rice, Essex and St. Johnsbury coming to the court at CSJ.
SPRINGFIELDSpringfield breathed some rarefied air last season with a trip to the semifinals at Barre Auditorium but the Cosmos graduated their most dynamic offensive player Hannah Crosby.
But new coach Pete Peck watched the team play from the stands as a spectator last season and he is excited about the group he has inherited.
They are fortified by a rare 6-foot-2 player underneath in Gabby Wardwell.
“She is poised for a good season. She has put in a lot of hard work in the off season,” Peck said.
Hailey Perham is well equipped to run the show as the point guard and brings more varsity experience.
“She has got a great basketball IQ,” Peck said.
Peck calls Julianna Albero-Levings “our best defender.”
Fans got a look at her defensive prowess when she slowed down one of the state’s top offensive players Ryleigh Coloutti when the Cosmos met Fair Haven in the semifinals.
Jessica Cerniglia gives them an accurate perimeter shooter.
“I think we will go at least nine deep,” Peck said.
That will mean important roles for the likes of Ashley Chamberlin, Hayley Streeter, Kaylee Warren, Jenna Nelson, Kayla Gibbons and Megan Stagner.
Nelson is 6-foot-1, giving Peck the luxury of spelling Wardwell with another 6-footer.
Peck had a stint coaching the Cosmos on the boys side a number of years ago and he is excited to be back in the gym every day.
“I’m a hoop junkie,” he said.
The Cosmos open against Leland & Gray at home on Dec. 17.
WEST RUTLANDStart with Bailey and Lanfear, the twin towers, and you already have the makings of a formidable team.
But it does not stop there. Most everyone is back from the title team including Kiana Grabowski, Kiera Pipeling and Jenee McGee who have been among the top players in the league.
Grabowski and Pipeling give the Horde a couple of superb ball handlers who can also distribute it and shoot it. McGee has range with a deft touch beyond the 3-point line.
There are other familiar names — Hannah Rivers, Anna Cyr, Deanna Kenyon, Serena Coombs and Madison Guay who just might have made the biggest shot of the state championship game coming in cold off the bench.
Serrani sees Blue Mountain, Proctor and Hazen as being in the mix when it comes to Division IV but he is also wary of Danville which now has Tammy Rainville back at the helm. Rainville is in her third stint of coaching the Indians and piloted them to state championships in 2000, 2001 and 2003.
West Rutland launches the season with a home game against MSJ on Dec. 13.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.