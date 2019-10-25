Luke Williams didn’t have a carry when Rutland beat his Essex Hornets 17-7 earlier this year in Essex. On Friday, he had two long touchdown runs to help Essex bring Rutland High School’s football season to an end with a 27-7 decision Friday at Alumni Field.
The Hornets built a 21-0 lead in the third period and were in little jeopardy after stopping the Raiders on downs with 8:11 left to play with the score 21-7.
Williams snapped off a 49-yard run to break up a scoreless deadlock in the first half and then broke an 80-yard run for a 14-0 halftime lead.
He finished with 197 yards on 19 carries, the bulk of Essex’s 317 yards on the ground.
The decision finished the No. 4 Raiders’ season at 5-4 with their third straight loss while No. 5, 6-3 Essex moves on to meet the winner of Saturday’s game between top-seeded St. Johnsbury and Colchester.
Friday’s loss could have looked even worse on the scoreboard. Essex missed a field goal and Rutland’s Brady Kenosh ended another Hornets possession in the first half with an interception near his own goal line.
Essex quarterback Sam Bowen’s fumble into the arms of Jack Coughlin at the goal line in the second half squashed another Essex scoring opportunity.
While the Raiders held Essex to fewer than 200 yards in their first game, Essex outgained Rutland from scrimmage 387-235 on Friday.
Rutland’s offense got out to a poor start, losing 15 yards on a bad snap on the first possession and 26 total for the half on other slippery balls that were mishandled on the snap.
Still, they were dead even with an Essex team that had been moving the ball after the Kenosh interception of Bowen and Cory Gianelli’s field goal attempt that hit the post.
Things began going Essex’s way when Williams broke a tackle in the middle of the Raiders defense and ran 49 yards 7:10 before the half. Gianelli’s kick made it 7-0.
Rutland, which used both Kenosh and Owen Perry at quarterback, had a drive going with Kenosh at the helm but turned it over on downs at the Essex 20.
On the next play, Williams went up the middle for an electrifying 80 yards that gave the Hornets a cushion, and a Gianelli interception of Perry cemented the 14-0 halftime lead.
And they built on it right after receiving the second-half kickoff.
Bowen, who struggled throwing the ball early, began mixing short passes, Williams’ running and his own running to direct Essex to scoring position. Bowen ended a 64-yard drive with an 11-yard swing pass to Gianelli for a 21-0 lead 3:48 into the third period.
Here, the Raiders had their best possession of the night and scored on Hunter Postemski’s 4-yard run. Postemski was the staff of the Raiders offense, as he was early in the season, with 112 yards on 26 lugs. An 18-yard completion from Perry to Malik Hendrickson and a pass interference penalty helped move the drive along.
Kenosh’s extra point made it 21-7 with 5:55 left in the third.
There was still plenty of time but Essex mounted a 13-play drive that ate deep into the clock before Bowen fumbled the ball attempting to dive into the end zone.
The Raiders moved the ball to the Essex 44 on the next possession but turned it over on downs, then the Hornets marched 44 yards to camp the victory on Bowen’s 7-yard run.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
