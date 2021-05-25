It’s all about peaking for the playoffs this final week. That’s why both the Rutland and Essex softball teams left the field with some good feelings following Essex’s 7-2 victory on Tuesday.
Rutland threw the leather around Northeast Field. It began in the first inning when Rutland second baseman Madi Smith made a spectacular play on a hot smash to her left to rob Jessie Rose of a base hit.
That defensive prowess continued to show with the Ravens turning a couple of double plays.
Mariah Crossman and Emma Howland held the hard-hitting Hornets in check and Samera Rideout provided the offensive highlight by hitting a laser over the center field fence.
Essex raised its record to 10-4 and the Hornets boast some deep pitching that makes them a legitimate threat in the Division I playoffs.
“We have around five pitchers including a couple of younger ones,” Essex coach Bernie Couture said. “We are trying to manage them.”
Emilyrose Mercier was the one in the circle against Rutland and she was in command throughout. She allowed four hits and just one earned run.
Essex is the team that many will have either as a contender or a dark horse, but Rutland does not figure to be on most people’s radar when it comes to the playoffs.
Yet, the Ravens themselves are beginning to believe.
“I think our team is really starting to come around,” Rideout said.
And there’s always recent history. Rutland was not very highly regarded in 2019 when they went up to Swanton and came within one controversial game-ending call of pulling off a mammoth upset over Missisquoi.
Rideout’s home run came leading off the seventh.
“It felt good but I wish we could have got a few more runs,” Rideout said.
Emma Sabourin led off the game with a double and she scored from third on Rose’s ground out.
The Hornets extended their lead to 3-0 with two in the second. Katie Bruyns singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and raced home on Hannah Gilbert’s double. Sabourin’s single plated Gilbert.
Rutland did get one of the runs back in the home half of the second. Kayla Hickey reached on an error, moved up on another error and scored on a wild pitch.
The big inning for the Hornets came in fifth when they scored four times. They had four hits in the frame including and RBI triple by Cailey Appenzeller and a double by Sabourin.
Howland relieved Crossman in the middle of the big inning and kept the Hornets from scoring in the sixth and seventh.
Center fielder Sam Bates contributed more to Rutland’s solid defensive showing with a nice catch of a line drive over her head that she speared off the bat of Paige Winter. The ball was ticketed for the fence on a line before Bates leaped to make the catch.
The loss dropped Rutland’s record to 4-6.
It was a result that was good for the Hornets’ psyche as they were coming off a 12-2 loss to BFA-St. Albans, the No. 2 ranked team.
“Our defense has been coming around,” Rutland coach Dick Wright said.
Now, what he wants to see are batters in the lineup getting hot together. That hasn’t happened much this season.
“We put four hits together in one inning against Brattleboro. We need to do more of that,” Wright said. “We need to get our bats going and not have it be just one person.”
The Hornets have their final game on Thursday against Colchester.
Couture will use that game, in part, to groom his pitchers for the playoffs.
“We will be trying to get some momentum for the tournament,” he said.
The playoff pairings will be released on Monday.
Rideout led the Ravens with two hits including the home run.
Sabourin was 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead the Hornets.
After the game, Wright waved to Couture and his players and said, “See you next week.”
Wright and Couture both believe it is a strong possibility that that the Ravens and Hornets could draw one another in the opening round of the playoffs.
