Rutland Post 31, a team that has struggled out of the gate to a 2-6 record heading into Tuesday, will be in the Vermont American Legion State Baseball Tournament when it is held at Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field later this month.
Vermont American Legion Baseball Commissioner Scott Stevens spoke with national officials on Tuesday and they suggested that the host team be admitted to the tournament as is the case at the eight regional tournaments around the country following the conclusion of the state tournaments.
“They said that we should do it the same way,” Stevens said.
Rutland would be admitted as the No. 4 seed, if they are not among the top three teams in the Southern Division.
“I feel bad for the other teams. It means three of them are going to have to battle it out for the spots,” Stevens said.
“But Rutland is making a commitment by providing the venue,” Stevens said.
He pointed out that they are staffing the tournament and making a sacrifice.
“This is their reward,” the commissioner said.
The Northeast Regional operates on the “seven and one” concept, said Stevens, which is why Massachusetts frequently has two teams in the field when it is held in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.
If Rutland does not qualify for the State Tournament on the basis of record, Post 31 will be the one in the “seven-and one” field.
“Until something is changed, that is the way we will do it,” Stevens said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
