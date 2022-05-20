WEST RUTLAND — The Proctor baseball team, little thought of in the preseason with a young and inexperienced club, is now a run-away locomotive. The Phantoms won for the fourth time in five games on Friday, 8-4 over West Rutland.
Proctor's Jacob Patch pitched the first six innings and had 10 strikeouts — the third consecutive game that he has notched double-digit strikeouts.
Patch believes he knows exactly when this roll started. It was back on May 9 when the Phantoms beat Arlington 7-6. That was the game that told the Phantoms they had a right to have bigger dreams.
"In that Arlington game, we all played really well," Patch said. "We were not making mental errors and we kept the physical errors down. And we were swinging the bats."
The Phantoms staked Patch to an early lead with three runs in the top of the first.
Westside opened the door for the Phantoms with a throwing error. Lucas Merrill beat out an infield single and the throw to first was wide, allowing Merrill to go to second. Patch's single up the middle scored Merrill and Cam Cannucci drew a walk.
When the frame was over Patch and Cannucci had also scored and the Phantoms had the 3-0 lead.
West Rutland starting pitcher Clayton Kessop never made it out of that first inning. He was relieved by Caden Reed who did a nice job pitching into the seventh when he was lifted for Gus Covarrubias.
Patch was in a groove, fanning two hitters in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
"It was a close game and I knew I had to throw strikes," Patch said.
Things got tight when the Golden Horde closed the lead to 3-2 with a couple of runs in the second without the benefit of a base hit. Covarrubias walked and Garrett Owens reached on an outfield error. Both scored on an error.
The Phantoms extended the lead to 5-2 in the third on a two-run single by No. 9 batter Chase Razanouski.
Patch singled and used a ground out on an error to score, cushioning his lead to 6-2.
Andrew Bailey laced a single down the left field line for Westside in the fourth and Owens drove him home with a base hit.
The Phantoms got that run back in the sixth when Cam Cannucci singled hard to left, stole second and third and came home on Brogan Sheehe's single.
The Horde got one more in the seventh when Cayman Pratt reached on a fielder's choice and came around to score.
The Horde, down by four runs with two runners aboard, still had pulse but Aaron Brock, an eighth grader, ended the game with a strikeout.
"We are improving. We didn't come unglued today and that's something we would have done before," Proctor coach Jeff Patch said.
"We are an improved team."
"The eighth graders have really helped. Aaron Brock has been good at first base and you saw what he did pitching in that last inning," Jacob Patch said.
Coach Patch called it a "long shot" but feels there is still a chance to get a home Division IV playoff game.
They are 4-5 and will host West Rutland on Tuesday.
Jacob Patch threw 106 pitches and since they had stretched him out to 120 on a couple of occasions, coach Patch felt it was advisable to lift his son after six innings.
"We just couldn't get the hit when we needed it," West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett said.
But, like coach Patch, Bartlett is seeing signs of improvement from his 1-10 team.
The Golden Horde are taking baby steps after bringing baseball back after a lengthy hiatus.
Going in the right direction is what's important.
The top of the order led Proctor's nine-hit attack. Leadoff batter Dylan Aiker had three hits and Merrill and Patch had two safeties each.
Proctor eighth grade left fielder Riley Cannucci turned a double play, catching a fly ball and then doubling up the runner trying to get back to second.
