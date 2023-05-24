FAIR HAVEN — The Rutland and Fair Haven softball teams were on a roll and anxious to play Wednesday's game. The weatherman had other ideas.
A steady rain turned the infield into a quagmire and the coaches and umpires were in agreement that the conditions were not safe so the Rutland team boarded the bus and went home.
"It is an ACL tear waiting to happen," Fair Haven Athletic Trainer Mike Finnigan said as the decision was being made.
Rutland will be back on Friday as Fair Haven Athletic Director Kim Alexander reached her RHS counterpart Mike Norman on her cell phone behind the backstop and came to the agreement to play that day.
The final day that Vermont teams are allowed to play a regular-season game is Saturday.
Things have been looking up lately for Rutland High softball. Pitcher Kayla Olszewski and Cassidy Langlois have been named to the South team for the annual North-South Senior All-Star Game and the team has reeled off four consecutive victories for a 7-6 record.
"Kayla has a lot more trust in her defense now," Langlois said of the team's play during the winning streak. "She definitely feels that she can relay on our defense more now.
"And we have got our bats going."
The mood was equally upbeat in the Slaters' dugout. They had a 4-9 record but had strung two wins together.
"Whether Riley (Babbie) or Tori (Raymond) is pitching, if we play good, smart defense behind them, we can be competitive," Fair Haven coach Bill Jones said.
Babbie was the scheduled pitcher on Wednesday.
This is Jones final season after numerous years of co-coaching with Tony Lamberton at Poultney and guiding Fair Haven the last six years.
"It has been a great 16 years," Jones said.
Coincidentally, this is also Lamberton's final season at Poultney.
Jones said it was a combination of work and his grandchildren's activities that went onto his decision to get done.
Family and a grandchild has also factored into Lamberton's decision.
Jones is enjoying his final season.
"These are great kids," he said.
The Slaters and the Rutlanders will try again on Friday with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
