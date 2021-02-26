Mount St. Joseph junior Tiana Gallipo is never afraid to let it go from outside.
If an opponent gives the lefty guard a sliver of space, she’ll take the shot and more often than not it goes in.
Gallipo had her shot falling in Friday’s 58-38 win against Otter Valley at McDonough Gymnasium.
She was at her best in the first half, scoring 17 of her game-high 20 points before the break, while dropping five of her six 3s in the first 16 minutes as well.
“Tiana was on tonight,” said Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah.
When the Mounties are at their best, their guards are hitting their jumpers, but MSJ coach Bill Bruso thought it was the work inside by girls like Ellie Tracy and Ella Paquin, among a few others, that allowed those open jumpers to be there.
“If we have our shooters shooting well, we’re a good team,” Bruso said. “We had a lot of good inside stuff that went on. It was good to see our post players getting production.
“Our outside game is going to be there if our inside game has a contribution.”
Paquin had nine points and seven rebounds on the inside for MSJ and Tracy had four points and seven rebounds.
Otter Valley had the early momentum hitting a 3 to start and going up 10-5 in the opening minutes. The Mounties evened up the score with a 5-0 run capped by a Gallipo trey.
The Otters grabbed the lead back with a 3 of their own, but MSJ went on an 8-0 run that bled into the second quarter and Otter Valley wouldn’t take another lead.
MSJ continued to build its lead in the second with strong play on the inside and out. Gallipo hit two 3s and post player Haylee Rivers had to baskets in the post.
The Otters continued to fight as the second half got going and a corner jumper from Alice Keith cut the Mounties’ lead to three, but another run from there, capped by who else but Gallipo, gave MSJ some more breathing room.
A 3 from Meghan Cole late in the quarter put the Mounties up 11 and they led by double figures the rest of the way.
Cole carried that success over to the fourth, scoring 10 of her 13 points in the final frame, including a spotless 4-for-4 mark at the charity stripe.
There were definite positives for the young Otters club in the losing effort.
Junior Alice Keith provides a bright spot every time she takes the floor and she filled up the stat sheet on Friday with 11 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Sophomore Anna Lee hit a trio of 3s to rack up nine points for the Otters as well. Mallory Lufkin added six.
“We’ll get there. With our youth, we’ll come along,” Trayah said.
Teams are having to find themselves quick in this abbreviated season. Don’t look now, but the end of the regular season is just two weeks away.
“It’s only game five and usually by game five in our year, we don’t know who we are yet,” Bruso said. “That’s the phase a lot of teams are at. I keep telling the girls that this is not where we’re going to be at the end, but the end is kind of close. The only thing that gets us better is competition.”
MSJ (3-2) is at rival Proctor on Monday. Otter Valley (1-4) is scheduled to host Woodstock on Tuesday.
