A recurring issue for the Rutland boys basketball team has been scoring consistently. RHS made it clear early on that problem wouldn't creep up again on Monday against rival Burr and Burton Academy.
The Raiders jumped out to a big advantage early and protected the lead the rest of the way, winning 71-38 at Keefe Gymnasium.
The win gave Rutland a season sweep of the Bulldogs and got them back on track after an overtime loss on Saturday to St. Johnbsury.
"How are we going to respond after a tough loss the other day," said Raiders coach Mike Wood. "We could come out flat, or we could come out flying. I thought we came out flying."
Junior Eli Pockette hit some big shots in the loss to the Hilltoppers over the weekend, including one that put Rutland in position to win late.
It was important for him and his teammates to come out with energy on Monday.
"We had to come out strong. We knew that Burr and Burton can get hot and it could be a close game," Pockette. "We were able to play fast and hit 3s and do we what we do."
The Raiders put the Bulldogs in a hole early and BBA was left to play catch-up the rest of the way.
After a competitive opening couple minutes, Rutland went on a 17-2 run that had it up by 16 late in the first quarter.
The Raiders knocked down four 3s and were strong on the boards throughout the frame.
Rutland is at its best when its defense is swarming and creating opportunities in transition. The Raiders displayed that intensity early and often.
Jack Coughlin is the king of having quick hands defensively and he used his defensive acumen to poke a ball away and get out for a layup in the first. That was one of the game-high five steals Coughlin had.
"Coach talks all the time about defensive intensity and defense leads to offense," Pockette said.
BBA responded with a 9-0 run that bled into the third quarter and played the Raiders fairly even for the middle stretch of the game, but Rutland made sure the final score would be a no-doubter with a dominant fourth.
Nobody was more effective in the fourth than sophomore big man Jaiden Watson, who scored 10 of his 13 points in the frame.
Getting contributions from lots of different guys is something that makes Rutland dangerous when its at its best.
While Pockette led the Raiders with 14 points, it was bench guys like Watson and sophomore wing Braeden Elnicki that were close behind in the scoresheet.
Elnicki had two of the four 3s in the first quarter and finished the day with 11 points. Luke DelBianco added 10 points. Tyler Weatherhogg only had one basket, but was a fiend defensively with three steals.
The extra contributions were necessary given that starter Slade Postemski and key bench piece Eric Swain were out of action on Monday.
"Braeden continues to shoot the ball well, Tyler hit a shot and I thought we got a huge lift from Jaiden off the bench, who just continues to get better," Wood said.
Madox Mathews led BBA with 13 points and did a nice job of getting to the basket. Big man Will Ameden had 12 points.
Rutland improved to 12-5 and BBA fell to 4-14.
