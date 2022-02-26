FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team wasn't giving up its streak of trips to the Barre Auditorium without a fight.
The third-seeded Slaters recovered from a rough start to get to the brink of victory against No. 6 Mount Abraham Saturday afternoon, but couldn't get over the hump. The Eagles held on for a 40-32 win and a trip to the Division II semifinals.
The loss snapped an eight-year run of trips to Barre Auditorium for Fair Haven.
The Slaters' defense was stout for three quarters, but for one quarter it was far from it. That made all the difference.
Mount Abraham threw the first blow in Saturday's game and it was an emphatic one.
Senior Maia Jensen buried a 3 after Fair Haven had scored the game's first points, a sign of things to come in the quarter.
Jensen would knock down two more 3s and finish the quarter with 13 points. Fair Haven was suddenly in a 22-7 hole.
"It created a lot of momentum and a lot of confidence," said Eagles coach Connie LaRose.
Jensen finished with a game-high 21 points.
"(Mount Abraham) started off strong and we had a little lull at the beginning of the game. I think that was the difference," said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson.
Between Jensen's hot shooting and some uncharacteristic turnover struggles, the Slaters needed a reset.
Fair Haven responded with a great effort in the second, cutting the lead to single digits heading into the half.
The Slaters tried to build off that momentum after the break, cutting the deficit to four and holding Mount Abraham without any points for more than five minutes of the third.
The Eagles' defense was just as strong through and they finally broke through with five points late in the quarter.
Fair Haven's defense remained dominant in the fourth and didn't allow any Mount Abraham points until there was 1:10 left on the clock.
In the meantime, Isabelle Cole scored and Lily Briggs turned a steal into an up-and-under layup. Brittney Love buried a 3 to cut the deficit to two, the closest Fair Haven was since the initial Jensen 3, but the Slaters wouldn't score again.
The Eagles iced the game with late free throws and secured a spot in Barre.
"We had to weather the storm. Everyone's going to have their runs. We had a great one in the first quarter," LaRose said.
"I knew (Fair Haven) wasn't going to quit. They're quick and they've got great shooters. We split with them in the regular season, so that gave us a lot of confidence."
The fact that Fair Haven responded after the first quarter was something Wilson was proud to see and something he's come to appreciate about his group of girls.
"It's been the characteristic of this team. When the chips are down, we get going," Wilson said. "We dug ourselves too much of a hole in the first, but I'm really proud of the way our kids battled until the end. We had it within a one-possession game."
Cole led the Slaters offensively with eight points. Alana Williams had seven points and nine rebounds. Love and Briggs both chipped in five and were active on the boards from their guard spots.
Fair Haven (16-6) is set to lose Ashley Carvey, Tegan Hoard, Briauna Woodbury and Mercedes Cathcart to graduation, but returns a talented group that will surely be hungry to get the Slaters back to where they've become accustomed to in recent seasons.
"I feel bad for the four that don't have the opportunity to return," Wilson said. "Hopefully, when the summer rolls around, we'll be ready to get going. It hurts right now for a lot of the kids, which means that they care. That's a good problem to have, too."
For Mount Abraham, dreams of its first state title since 2018 are still alive.
Behind Jensen's 21, Abby Reen had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Laura Bonar scored just five points, but had three blocks.
Reen and Bonar are seniors and veterans like that are great to have this time of year.
"They played awesome. In the end, they were the leaders out there," LaRose said.
The Eagles (14-8) play No. 2 Enosburg in the Division II semifinals on Wednesday at Barre Auditorium.
