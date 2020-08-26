While Vermont has set in stone how it will run its fall sports season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, other neighboring states are solidifying their plans as well.
Let’s take a look at how those states are giving their kids an opportunity to play.
New YorkOur neighbors to the west just announced guidance this week on more specifics for their fall season.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that low-contact sports, such as soccer, tennis, cross country, field hockey and swimming, can begin practices and games on Sept. 21.
Football and volleyball are the odd men out in being able to play games currently. They were given the go-ahead to practice starting on Sept. 21, but there is no decision made on games as of now.
Cuomo also announced that competition outside of a school’s region or neighboring region is not allowed until Oct. 19.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association previously proposed a “Plan B”, in the case that fall sports wouldn’t be permitted at all before 2021. That would see all of the sports seasons jam-packed in starting at the beginning of 2021, if necessary.
The NYSPHSAA previously announced they will not hold state and regional championships this fall.
There is expected to be more guidance on the logistics of the season in the coming days.
Massachusetts
Vermont’s southern neighbors are going for four-season model, as announced last week.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced they will allow low and moderate contact sports to practice and have games during the fall season. This includes soccer, gymnastics, cross country, field hockey, girls volleyball, swimming and diving, golf and dance. Fall sports are to start on Sept. 18.
The sports not included, which are football, fall cheer and unified basketball, will compete in a floating fall season that starts in February and ends in April. These teams are still allowed to practice during the fall.
Also any fall sport that has its season cut short may be able to move their season to the second fall season, if approved.
The MIAA created the plan so there is no overlap between the four seasons. The plan is to have fall compete from Sept. 18 to Nov. 20, winter from Nov. 30 to Feb. 21, floating fall season from Feb. 22 to April 25 and spring from April 26 to July 3.
Student-athletes are allowed to participate in all four seasons, if they choose.
The task force encouraged schools to schedule their opponents within league or geographic region to reduce travel.
The MIAA also voted unanimously to eliminate MIAA-sponsored postseason tournaments.
New Hampshire
Vermont’s eastern neighbors are going forward with all fall sports, with some modifications based on the sport.
Like Vermont, the Granite State will begin fall sports practices on Sept. 8. They also broke down the dates that sports can begin competition with other schools.
Low risk sports, like bass fishing and golf, can have competition starting Sept. 10. Moderate risk sports, like soccer, volleyball and field hockey, can have games starting Sept. 18. Cross Country is considered a low risk sport, but is also held to that Sept. 18 date for conditioning purposes. High risk sports, like football and spirit, can play their first games on Sept. 25.
Like Vermont, New Hampshire will have open postseason tournaments, allowing for teams to not worry about the number of games they’ve played to focus on a regionalized scheduling model. This applies to cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball. Postseason tournaments for football and golf are still being discussed.
