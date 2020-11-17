One COVID-era season down, the next one on the docket.
Vermont announced its plan for the high school winter sports season earlier this month, with a practice start date of Nov. 30 and tentative game start date of Jan. 11.
Other regional states have solidified their plans for a successful season. Let’s take a look at what those states are thinking.
New HampshireVermont’s eastern neighbors have a pretty similar plan for winter sports.
According to the Union Leader, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) unanimously approved in mid-October that winter sports can go ahead.
The Granite State is beginning its winter season on Nov. 30, with “skills and drills” activities, before practices are allowed on Dec. 14.
Games are not permitted until Jan. 11, which is in line with Vermont’s plan.
The state is also waiving the rule that teams must play a certain amount of games to enter the postseason tournament, which will be open this season.
New York
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association updated its guidance on Tuesday, pushing back the start of what it deems “high-risk” sports.
Those high-risk sports, which are basketball, competitive cheerleading, ice hockey, wrestling and volleyball, are tentatively scheduled for a Jan. 4 start date. Authorization from state officials is required for those sports to go on and the state will reevaluate their plans on Dec. 31.
Low and moderate risk sports, such as bowling, gymnastics, indoor track and field, skiing and swimming and diving, are allowed to begin on Nov. 30.
Some specific considerations announced for those sports include potentially using virtual competition where bowling teams compete at different sites or at different times, using sanitary gloves on relay baton hand-offs in indoor track and lane placement in swim meets, among other things.
According to current Department of Health guidance, schools must limit spectators to no more than two people per player. Facial coverings are required for all parties.
Individual sections will determine end dates and state championships are scheduled as normal, but subject to change.
New York is working under a four-season model with the fall season II slated to start on March 1.
MassachusettsThe Massachusetts winter season is slated to run from Nov. 30 to Feb. 21, but how much will specific sports be able to play?
The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs announced guidance earlier this month and breaks down the sports into three risk categories with different levels of play allowed for each category.
As the levels go up, the more is allowed of that sport.
Sports that are considered low risk, such as gymnastics, Alpine skiing and Nordic skiing, among others, are allowed to go up four levels, which would allow for tournament play. Although the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) had previously announced that all winter tournaments would be canceled.
Moderate risk sports, like indoor track and field, and high risk sports, like basketball and ice hockey, are allowed to go Level 3, where games are permitted.
Facial coverings are mandatory for all parties. If the facility is able to accommodate social distancing and occupancy doesn’t go over 50%, spectators are limited to two adults and siblings of the player.
With the EEA’s guidance in place, the MIAA now has to come up with individual sport modifications.
Like New York, Massachusetts is working under a four-season model.
Rhode Island
The Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) came out with details on Monday about how it plans to proceed with winter sports.
The Providence Journal reported that the RIIL plans to recommend a start date of Dec. 11, which would then need state approval. The RILL would be shooting for a potential Jan. 8 start for games.
Currently, sports like basketball, gymnastics, ice hockey, swimming and track are qualified under low or moderate risk and would be permitted to practice and play games.
Wrestling and cheerleading are permitted to practice, but don’t have clearance to play as of now.
Connecticut
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) announced on Tuesday that it’s pushing back all winter sports practices until Jan. 19.
In a video posted to the CIAC’s Twitter account, Executive Director Glenn Lungarini said, “the CIAC Board of Control continues to place in-person learning and the health and safety of our school community as a top priority...We look forward to seeing all our students-athletes back in action after the first of the year.”
MaineThe Maine Principals’ Association recently announced some key dates for its winter sports season, breaking down its return to play into four levels.
Level 1 is permitted on Dec. 7, with skill sessions at home, alone or with household members.
A week later on Dec. 14, team practices and competition within teams is allowed.
Games between teams in the same geographic area tentatively can begin on Jan. 11.
The MPA says start dates for level 5 and 6 of competition will be determined in January.
New Jersey
New Jersey adopted a four-season layout to its athletics calendar and announced its tentative plan for the winter season recently.
In that plan, winter sports practices can begin on Dec. 3, with regular season competition allowed to begin on Dec. 21 with a Feb. 3 end date.
Currently, competition is limited to two teams only. One scrimmage is permitted per school, preferably against a neighboring school.
Postseason play will be regional and spectators will be subject to capacity limits.
According to NJ.com, a final decision on the winter sports season from the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is expected to come later this week.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.