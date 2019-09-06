The only suspense after White River Valley took a 4-0 lead against Mount St. Joseph in Friday’s girls soccer game involved which Howe twin would net the hat trick. It was Sarah, notching her third goal with 20 minutes remaining to cap the scoring in the Wildcats’ 6-0 victory.
The game was still scoreless 6:20 into the contest when MSJ goalie Jillian Perry made a an outstanding play, collecting a 50-50 ball, but she suffered a blow to the head and had to leave the game. She did not return.
Lucy Gallo went into the net and faced heavy pressure the rest of the day. She made a number of saves but the Wildcats have a prolific attack — 11 goals over their two games — and they had three in the net by halftime.
A handball in the box gave WRV a penalty kick. Hannah White struck it well but it sailed over the bar.
Shortly after that, Sarah Howe showcased her skills by scoring 23:30 before the half. She faked a defender and then sent a crisp left-footed shot into the goal from 15 yards out.
Sarah scored again with 9:50 remaining, a hard shot just inside the post from 30 yards away.
Then, it was Sophie’s turn. Her goal came just 35 seconds later on a hard, low serve.
The Wildcats had a great chance to go into the break up 4-0 when Gallo lost the handle on a ball she had corralled but Mountie defender Nicole Lawyer made a saving clear.
Sophie Howe did make it 4-0, less than two minutes into the second half.
Then, Grace LaFromboise assured the game would be played with running time the rest of the way by scoring off a corner kick with 32:43 to go.
The 2-0 Wildcats had a five-goal output against Long Trail so it appears scoring will be a strength this season.
“I think we have a lot of players who can score,” Sarah Howe said.
“The first goal today really set the tone. It gave confidence to everybody.”
“We have got a very deep team,” first-year WRV coach Kim Prestridge said.
“We want to have a strong defense but we also don’t want to miss any (scoring) opportunities.”
Fiona Vaillancourt, who has pitched shutouts on the softball diamond, was in goal for the first half of this shutout. Freshman Ellie Prestridge played the final 40 minutes in the net for the Wildcats.
“That is a good team. It is fun to play classy teams like that,” MSJ coach Lori Patterson said. “But our team played the full 80 minutes. I am super proud of them for that.”
The Mounties did indeed keep up their work rate until the end. Sienna Diezel made late runs on goal and Tiana Gallipo made some long runs before giving up the ball in an effort to avert the shutout.
Patterson was especially pleased with the play at midfield by Ellie Tracy.
“Ellie Tracy has come back this year at just a different level,” Patterson said.”And she is very versatile.”
White River Valley hosts Green Mountain on Tuesday and MSJ is off until Thursday when it will be at Black River under the lights of Dorsey Park.
