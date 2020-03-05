LUDLOW — A 32-year coaching career has come to an end for Black River’s Howie Paul, who announced his retirement from coaching girls basketball and girls soccer via phone call on Monday night.
“Honestly, I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I know I’m done with coaching,” Paul said.
The man, who claims to have coached every possible sport at Black River, is ready to sit back and be a parent in the stands, as he looks forward to watching his daughter, Riley, continue to play at Green Mountain Union High School, along with four other transferring Presidents.
Howie Paul is distraught with the fact Black River, a place he “always called home” is closing.
Paul was a member of the Presidents’ 1987 boys basketball state championship team, where Black River finished 21-2 following a 79-73 win over Blue Mountain.
“It’s very sad,” Paul said. “It’s home, it’s where people feel comfortable.”
With students now transferring from Black River to various surrounding schools, such as Green Mountain and Mill River, Paul is concerned with the state of unity and the unique bond shared by the people making up Ludlow.
“It ruins the sense of community in Ludlow,” Paul said. “When we were operating as normal, we were competitive (in sports).”
Black River’s most recent state championship appearance in girls sports was in softball in 2016, when the Presidents fell 8-1 to Danville. Its last state championship stems back to 2014 in softball with a 5-4 victory over Blue Mountain in a 14-3 season.
On the boys side, the Black River baseball team won a Division IV state championship in 2019.
After a disappointing 0-17 season, Paul continued to relay positive energy to his girls.
“The girls this year got a chance that they would get no place else,” Paul said.
With three freshman receiving varsity playing time, Paul was proud to introduce his daughter Riley, Chloe Ayer and Johnna Turin to the fast pace and exciting tempo of high school basketball.
“(There was) lots of struggles, but they had lots of fun too,” he said.
Although he will not be serving a formal position as coach for Riley, Howie admitted coaching his daughter will be unavoidable.
“One of those things when you’re coaching your kid is they don’t get away from it,” he said.
Whether it’s at the dinner table, a car-ride or watching games on television, Riley receives tips and pointers from her seasoned father.
Howie Paul’s message to all of his players going through a difficult time of defeat matched with thoughts of new transitions was clear throughout the season.
“Go out and have some fun.”
