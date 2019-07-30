CASTLETON — When Mount Mansfield Union’s Mark Howland goes through the line in Castleton University’s Huden Dining Hall with his Vermont teammates, he might be a little more deliberate in choosing his food. Howland was diagnosed with PKU at birth, meaning he can’t have any protein in his diet.
“It’s been a work in progress. It was tough when I was a kid,” Howland said Tuesday while eating with his teammates during media day for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. “I have to pick and choose.”
Any meat is out. Milk is a no-no. Definitely no nuts.
He loves French fries and they are OK.
“I have a big salad every night,” Howland said. “Salad is my go-to food.”
He also has a special drink he must have each day to make certain he is getting enough minerals.
All of his life he has had to maintain this low-protein diet.
“He doesn’t let it stop him,” said Marty Richards, the Vermont coach for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl and Howland’s head coach at MMU. “He played varsity basketball, varsity football and did track and field. He did them all at a very high level.”
After this all-star football game against New Hampshire is over on Aug. 3, Howland gets ready to go to the Norwich University football program.
“They told me (at Norwich) that they want me as a defensive end,” Howland said. “Where I’ll wind up, I don’t know.”
But for the Vermont team this week he is on the offensive line as a guard.
Howland was elated Tuesday because he had heard Mount Mansfield teammate Dave Seymour was on his way to the Vermont camp as a replacement for Fair Haven’s Jake Grenier, who decided not to play. Seymour is also a lineman.
Seymour moved from New Hampshire and came to Mount Mansfield his junior year.
“He brought a lot to our team. I am excited for him. He deserves to be here,” Howland said.
That makes five players from the Division I state championship Mount Mansfield team on the Vermont squad. The others are Harrison Leoumbruno-Nicholson, Jehric Hackney and Patrick Burke.
Howland could be seeing Burke, Hackney and Leoumbruno-Nicholson during the season. Hackney will be playing for East Coast Prep, the team the Norwich JV team will be opening the season against.
Burke will be in the St. Lawrence University football program, a non-conference opponent on Norwich’s varsity schedule.
Leoumbruno-Nicholson will be in the Castleton football program, which is also a non-conference foe on the Norwich schedule.
Hackney has his eye on making the leap to another football program after a semester at East Coast prep.
“I think Jehric will go a long ways,” Howland said.
Howland has done pretty well in his own right in spite of the obstacles.
“I am happy to represent Vermont and the PKU community, showing everyone that with this restriction that they, too, can accomplish their dreams,” he said.
