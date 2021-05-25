Everything we loved is coming back. Missing those things, has made us appreciate them all the more.
There have been so many games this spring where I have looked around and saw dozens of chairs sprawled out beyond the backstop and many more liberally sprinkled along both the left and right field lines. There have been enough fans to make you think of a playoff-type crowd.
We missed you, spring sports and we are loving you more than ever.
Are you ready for some football, high school style? Another thing that we missed last fall.
Hey, that 7-on-7 touch football with only passing was a very nice substitute. There were times that it was a whole lot of fun.
But, oh man, did we miss the blocking, tackling and strategy that comes with devising a game plan centered around pass-run ratio.
Now, we have a schedule and we’re ready to go: Blocking, tackling and big crowds.
The opening weekend is Sept. 3-4.
Let’s put down the tailgate and chow down as we think about what that opening weekend might brings us.
Division IThe appetizer: Burr and Burton visits Colchester for a Friday night game, one of only three contests the Bulldogs will play under the lights. The last time the Bulldogs were blocking and tackling, they were doing it pretty well in the state championship game, beating St. Johnsbury 47-20.
Everyone is anxious to see how the defending champions respond after the year away from real football.
The entree: Essex visits Rutland on Sept. 3 for a Friday Night Lights classic. Historically, these teams have played great games and Alumni Field will be electric for this one.
The dessert: The Seawolves (Burlington/South Burlington) host CVU on Friday night in a battle of Chittenden County football programs wanting to become relevant. This opener is important as each team could really use a win for the psyche.
DIVISION IIThe appetizer: North Country and Milton kick off their seasons on Friday night in Milton. You have to believe Jim Provost’s team is about ready to make a move up the ladder but with the missing year, the Yellow Jackets ascent is far from predictable. everything about this season in unpredictable.
The entree: Give a helmet sticker to the schedule maker. Could you have a better opener than Bellows Falls’ short trip down I-91 to meet Brattleboro under the lights of Natowich Field on a Friday night. The last time the Colonels and Terriers met was in the 2019 D-II state championship game at Rutland High with Brattleboro rolling to a 46-7 victory.
The dessert: Ah, a day game on Sept. 4. The winged helmets of U-32 playing under the sunshine in South Burlington against Rice.
U-32 played Bellows Falls tough in the 2019 semifinals before losing 26-14.
But what does that mean a couple years removed? We can’t wait to find out.
DIVISION IIIThe appetizer: Springfield makes the trip over to Woodstock for one of those Connecticut Valley League matchups of long ago.
Woodstock endured a tough year but Ramsey Worrell and the Wasps are not going to stay down long.
Springfield could be exciting with Sam Presch back at the controls. Presch improved his mechanics and arm strength during the 2020 7-on-7 season. Cosmos coach Todd Aiken will still favor the run over the pass but he is likely to unleash Presch’s arm more than he might have in past years.
The entree: Fairfax/Lamoille visits Poultney for a Saturday afternoon game at Dean Houghton Memorial Field. If it is like the 2019 opener between these two, the sun will shine on the defense.
They met again that year in the state championship game, Poultney winning 17-6. Another helmet sticker for the scheduler.
The dessert: Otter Valley makes the long trip to Swanton to play Missisquoi.
Can Missisquoi keep a team together? Can the Thunderbirds even be relevant? What have they been doing during these two years to get ready.
We all want to see football succeed at Missisquoi, but the Otters don’t want’s them to succeed on this Saturday.
Luca Polli was slinging the ball as a 5-foot-3 freshman quarterback for the Otters. He showed poise and a great understanding of the position as an understudy to his brother Alex.
Alex will have graduated. The show will likely be Luca’s to run. Is he a bigger version this fall?
He has already demonstrated his potential and it is enough to make coach Kipp Denis smile.
