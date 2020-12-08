When Proctor girls basketball coach Chris Hughes’ Phantoms defeated Blue Mountain in the Division IV semifinals, it was No. 218 and counting. Er, stop the counting.
Hughes will not be returning to the bench this season. His successor is expected to be named soon.
Hughes said that his job responsibilities at Tuttle Printing had become great enough so that he had “neither the time or energy” to devote to the basketball job on the heels of coaching the Proctor girls soccer team this fall.
Proctor soccer fans can relax. Hughes said he and Scott French will return to co-coach the Proctor girls soccer team in 2021.
French and Hughes have been the brain trust of the Phantoms for several years in girls soccer and it has worked out pretty well. The Phantoms won the state championship this past season, topping Hazen 4-2 in the title game.
It was the ninth state crown the Phantoms have won with Hughes as a head coach beginning with the boys basketball state championship in 2000. He is one of the few to win state titles in basketball, coaching each gender.
He said the relationship he and French have as coaches is a special one.
“We knew each other before we started coaching together but we have gotten to know each other even better the last six or seven years,” Hughes said.
“We have the same philosophy. We are both fierce competitors. He is probably even a little bit more intense than I am.”
Sixty-five of those 218 basketball victories for Hughes came in boys basketball.
He can remember his first coaching victory in basketball. It came in a boys game, and overtime victory over Rochester in Ludlow at the MVL/CVL Challenge.
The first soccer victory came in 2015. It was a 5-1 win at Arlington with his niece Abby McKearin netting three goals.
Hughes has not only coached Proctor to nine state crowns, he played for the Phantoms when they won one. That was in 1983, his senior year, when they defeated Hazen 2-1 in the Division III state championship soccer game with Chris Barton netting the golden goal.
Hughes played for some outstanding coaches when he wore the maroon and white. There were Glenn Carter and Wade Mitchell in baseball, the late Jim Wolynec in basketball and Kixie Austin in soccer.
He took something away from each.
“I probably took the most from coach Mitchell. I learned from him that you’ve got to pay attention to the details and to the rules,” Hughes said.
One of the joys of coaching both basketball and soccer is that he has been able to share the experience with his wife Lisa Bora Hughes. She has been the scorekeeper for both sports.
“She is more hands on in basketball, more like an assistant coach,” he said. “It has made it more fun. She loves to be around the kids too.”
Hughes stepped away from basketball once before and returned. He could come back again if his job responsibilities allow it and if his batteries get recharged.
“I never rule anything out,” he said.
He is certain that he and French will be back at Taranovich Field for the next soccer campaign.
“We are both in it for soccer next year,” Hughes said.
After that, it is a matter of evaluating the situation.
“If we still feel we enjoy it and have the energy, we’ll do it. We are not going to do it just to do it. We have to be all in,” Hughes said.
Hughes and French have an opportunity to reach the 100-win milestone for soccer. They will enter the fall with 88 victories.
Making the success all the richer is that he has had the opportunity to coach his nieces Abby and Maggie McKearin in both sports. Abby is the state’s all-time leading soccer goal scorer with 168 and also achieved the 1,000-point milestone in basketball. Maggie has rung up 85 goals and 49 assists through her three seasons.
Hughes is a tough taskmaster who expects a lot from his players.
“He pushed us. He is hard on us. He wants us to win,” said Maddie Flanders, after playing in the game in 2019 when Hughes’ notched his 200th victory.
“He is very intense but in a fun way. He is very encouraging and you know he wants the best for you,” said former player Sierra Thornton who was back from Norwich University for that game.
It is less than a five-minute stroll from Chris and Lisa Hughes’ house to Proctor High’s Almo Buggiani Gym. You can be certain he will be in the bleachers at times to watch niece Maggie and nephew Conner McKearin play for the Phantoms.
Like all fans, he will enjoy the games. But if this fan isn’t careful, he might once again get the old itch to return to the bench someday.
