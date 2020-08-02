A new year and the same two names written atop the leaderboard when it was all set and done.
For the third straight year, Rutland Country Club duo Drake Hull and Jared Nelson can call themselves champions of their home course’s crown jewel, the L.D. Pierce Invitational.
Hull and Nelson’s 4-and-2 victory against Max Major and Matt Morin sealed the 3-peat.
“This tournament always means a lot to the Rutland guys. Three in a row is just a product of having two good players and a good partner on my end, for sure,” said Hull, who won his fifth Pierce in the last six years on Sunday.
“We picked each other up when we were down, three years in a row is pretty crazy.”
Coming down the stretch, Hull and Nelson showed no signs of nervousness. They’ve been there before and they knew what they needed to do to get the job done.
“I remember how nervous I was on the final day, my first year,” Nelson said. “To think that this is the third one, it’s a difference in feelings. It’s been a good run.”
After a first hole that saw the two sides tied, Major and Morin took their lone lead of the match by shooting 3s on Hole 2 to go 1-up.
Nelson’s 3 on Hole 3 tied the match and the top-seeded duo took the lead on the next hole.
Going into the back nine, Hull and Nelson had a 2-up advantage. A pair of great holes for Major cut the lead down to one heading into 13, but the defending champions buckled down and finished off the match on 17.
“Two balls in play, two balls on the green. That’s always been our motto in best ball,” Hull said. “We’ve always trusted in each other. We’ve always been really good putters around here, so it’s nice to be able to lean on our putter.”
The duo has done their best work on the back nine throughout the tournament. When they were down in their opening match against Samuel Major and Cody Booska, a dominant back nine kept them afloat. They saw similar success in their quarterfinal and semifinal matches.
“Executing on the back nine is so big for us,” Hull said. “We trailed on the back nine in pretty much every match, expect for the final. We’ve been there before many times. A lot of crazy things happen on the back nine.”
Rutland Country Club golfers have proven themselves to be some of the most elite in the state. That showed in the fact that the majority of golfers alive heading into Sunday’s championship flight semifinals came from RCC.
“It shows the culture of players we have here and what comes through here,” Nelson said. “This morning in our semifinal match, there were six Vermont Amateur winners. Two of the guys were from Rutland and they have four combined. It goes to show the quality of players we have here.”
To get to the final, Hull and Nelson had to best clubmate Garren Poirier, this year’s Vermont Amateur winner, and his partner, Evan Russell, a former Vermont Amateur winner himself.
Poirier and Russell controlled the front nine and quickly took a lead on the first hole.
The duo opened up its biggest lead on 7 when Poirier shot a 3. Nelson and Hull went into the back nine down, but tied the match on 10. They continued to build a lead from there and finished with a 3-and-2 win to advance to the final.
Max Major and Morin were the No. 15 seed heading into the start of match play on Friday, but they showed they were more than capable of hanging at the top.
To punch their championship match ticket, they had to go through seven-time Pierce champions Jody Larson and Mike Dukette.
Major and Morin took their first lead of the match on 5 when Major shot a 3. Heading into the back nine, they were 2-up and another 3 from Major on 10, opened up the lead even more. Major and Morin finished off a 3-and-2 win.
In the championship flight consolation bracket, RCC’s Frankie Sanborn and his partner Devin Knight pulled out a win over Jared Barber and Jeffrey Houle.
