The 1960s Celtics, the 1990s Yankees and the duo of Drake Hull and Jared Nelson at the L.D. Pierce Invitational. They all have one thing in common – dynastic dominance.
Hull and Nelson added to to their historic run of success, winning their fourth Pierce title in five years on Sunday in the 73rd incarnation of the annual Rutland Country Club tournament.
It was Hull's sixth Pierce title overall.
Dominance has been the name of the game for the duo over the last half decade and Sunday's Championship Flight finals matchup fit the bill. Hull and Nelson got a jump early and never looked back, beating Evan Russell and Troy Goliber 8-and-6 to claim the title.
The two teams were even on the first hole, but it was all Hull and Nelson from there. Hull birdied the second hole and Nelson followed with a birdie the par-3 third hole.
The lead continued to swell as Hull and Nelson went 4-up through five.
Hull and Nelson are often a team that take a handful of holes to get their game going, but that wasn't the case in the biggest match of the weekend.
"It's always one of the rounds where we get hot early and it carries us through," Hull said. "It happened to be in the finals this year, which is super helpful. The morning was pretty stressful, so it was nice to get out early and keep the pedal down."
"One of the big things for us is seeing the lid come off the hole and seeing one go in," Nelson said.
Russell and Goliber had a good opportunity to get a shot back on the seventh hole, where Hull and Nelson's approach shots weren't on line, but they had to settle for par.
A powerful tee shot on 9 that put Nelson on the green ended up carding another birdie for the leaders to put them up six heading into the back, and a few holes later, Hull had the final dagger with a birdie putt on 12.
Leads like he one Hull and Nelson had can be rare in a match play tournament, but they weren't going to let their guard down. Russell is a former Vermont and New England Amateur champion and Goliber has plenty of golfing pedigree in his own right.
"I was never comfortable. At some point, you have to get so far up that they're going to run out of holes," Hull said. "(Evan) Russell and Troy (Goliber) played good all week. We played with them in the qualifier. It's all who makes putts."
Hull and Nelson made putt after putt in the final match and that's why they were crowned champions.
Hull and Nelson had quite the battle on their hands in the morning with top-seeded Sean Deale and Brendan Carr in the semifinals.
Deale and Carr led for much of the front nine and were 2-up through 13 holes. Hull birdied 14 and Nelson birdied 15 to tie the match and the Pierce champions got two more birdies to win the match 2-and-1.
It was a similarly competitive match for Russell and Goliber in the semifinals, taking on second-seeded Max Major and Frankie Sanborn.
The match was square through six holes, before Russell birdied 7 to notch a lead that would hold until the turn. Major and Sanborn would tie the match on 10 and grab a lead on 13, but a pair of Russell birdies late in the round proved to be the difference in a 2-and-1 win.
It's been a historic summer for Nelson. He already has a Vermont Amateur and New England Amateur win under his belt. The Pierce win may not rank as highly as the wins in those major tournaments, but it holds a special place in his heart.
"This is always a fun week. We both grew up at the club and played a lot of golf growing up," Nelson said. "I don't get to see Drake as much as I used to, so it's fun for him to come up and get to deal with me for a week. It's our fourth together, so it's been a good run."
Nelson's summer of golf isn't done. He leaves for New Jersey on Friday for the U.S. Amateur, which is being held at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey from Aug. 15-21.
Other flight champions from the weekend were: Sam Major and Cody Booska, Championship Consolation; Travis Mott and Eddie Linto, First; Ronald Yacawych and Taylor Massie, First Consolation; Jason Morrissey and George Smith, Second; Jim Vitanos and Charles Alexander, Second Consolation; William Banfield and Matt Albertazzi, Third; Charles Shomo and James Goodrum, Third Consolation; Justin Sheehy and Jude Prych, Fourth; Will Gage and David Harlow, Fourth Consolation; Sean Kennedy and Todd Hotchkiss, Fifth; Robert Turgeon and Daniel Turgeon, Fifth Consolation; Trevor Leonard and Mark Knuffke, Sixth; Thomas Franzoni and William Franzoni, Sixth Consolation; Chris Richards and Chris King, Seventh; Matt Levandowski and Rick Del Bianco, Seventh Consolation; Patrick Whalen and Curt Moore, Eighth; Jeffrey Dodds and Zerihune Finn, Eighth Consolation; Kevin Candon and Bob Aronson, Senior; Hugh Barber and Wayne Wright, Senior Consolation.
