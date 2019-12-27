Scoring 50 points in a game is a lifetime memory. Heck, scoring 40 is rare enough.
The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association's site lists 40-point scorers in high school basketball and those who have reached the 50-point milestone on that special afternoon or evening are a rare breed.
The other night when Proctor's Lyndsey Elms had 23 in the bank by halftime in a girls game at Otter Valley, my thoughts turned to the rare achievement. I was certain, of course, this would not be the night. Coaches tend to take starters off the floor more in the second half when the game is one-sided and this was one of those games. She finished with 26.
The 50-point game is much rarer on the girls side. There have been 28 in boys basketball according to the site and only five in girls basketball.
Northfield's Gary Elmer tops the list with a 62-point performance in boys basketball against Randolph in 1955. He did not, of course, have the 3-point line on the floor back then.
I reached Elmer a number of years ago. He was living in the Upper Midwest. My memory tells me he was working for the 3M company in Minnesota or had just retired from the job.
Julie Barber tops the girls list with a 70-point game while playing for Windsor in 1962. She had her big night just across the Connecticut at St. Mary's High School in Claremont, New Hampshire.
Carol Hemingway rang up a whopping 61 points for Alburg in 1957 against Swanton.
The only girls basketball player with multiple 50-point games is Joan Hurtubise who did it at least three times with Richford before graduating in 1952.
The VBCA site lists two games where Hurtubise scored 50 or more but she told me she recalls at least one other in 1952 when she scored 55. She did not remember the opponent for that game.
The VBCA site recognizes a 53-point game she had against St. Albans and a 52-point game against Milton, both coming in 1950.
Hurtubise played only two years but still manged 1,373 points. Her name is on a banner in the Richford gym today with the school's other 1,000-point scorers.
Hurtubise has been living in Barre on Garden Street with her husband Don Carrigan for the past 50 years. She still runs into people on occasion who remember her for her basketball exploits.
She played in an old-timers game in Richford's old gym in 1997 and they gave her the honor of making the last basket in that gym.
When she played, the game was still the old version of girls basketball where the teams had three players on each side of the court and you were not allowed to go over the half court line.
"It must have been boring to watch," she said the other day from her Barre home.
"But we did play with the same basketball that the boys played with back then. It wasn't until years later that they changed the size of the girls basketball."
Her coach at Richford was Leo Papineau.
One day she visited him in the nursing home in Burlington where he was a patient.
"He had just had one leg amputated and do you know he tried to stand up and give me a hug," Hurtubise said.
She has a great memory of the new Richford High gym being dedicated to her good friends Chuck and Sue Pearce, husband and wife and successful coaches at Richford High. That is the day the 1,000-point scorers banner was raised with Governor Jim Douglas in attendance.
It has been some time since we have had a 50-point explosion by a girls basketball player in Vermont. The last one was a 51-point output by Stowe's Julia Scrubb in 2008 and it came against Hurtubise's alma mater Richford High.
