CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team's day began well enough in Saturday's 14-10 loss to the University of Southern Maine. When Jason Sedell scored 4:20 into the second quarter it gave the Spartans a 3-2 lead.
Then, somebody must have screamed "Mush" because the Huskies took off as though the Iditarod finish line was in sight, reeling off eight straight goals to take a 10-3 lead.
"That's been indicative of our season. We show flashes of really good lacrosse and then a team takes advantage of our mistakes," Castleton coach Bo McDougall said.
The loss marred the final game at Dave Wolk Stadium for nine seniors. Kyle Lutinski, Adnane Adossama, Tom Pardew, Jason Sedell, Wyatt Pickrell, Eric Coslett, Colin Clark, Cam Milliken and Brandon Myron were recognized before the game and then honored following the contest at a reception in Hoff Hall.
That group of seniors led the Spartans to three North Atlantic Conference championship game appearances before the program moved into the Little East Conference this season.
"That group came in as freshmen following probably the best team ever here. There was a lot of pressure on them. They had to fill some big shoes and I think they did that," McDougall said.
The Spartans still have a conference game remaining at rival Plymouth State. They need to upset the Panthers and get some help from other teams to gain one of the LEC's six postseason tournament spots.
"We pretty much controlled our own destiny if we could have won this game," McDougall said.
The loss dropped the Spartans to 4-11 and 2-5 in the Little East. The Huskies are 6-6 and 3-3 in the conference.
Sedell closed out his career at home with a big day. He had six goals.
"He is a terrific player. He came here highly touted and he lived up to that," McDougall said.
Woodstock's Luc Issa also had a superb game for the Spartans with a goal and an assist while corralling a team-high 10 ground balls. Issa also caused four turnovers, leading the team in that department as well.
Lutinski added two goals and an assist and Pardew had the other goal. The seniors rang up nine of the 10 goals.
Leading the Huskies were Colin Kinney with four goals and Jake Schoenberg with three.
The new league has been a bear for the Spartans but McDougall said he knew that it would be.
He is pretty happy with the way the team has competed in it.
"Keene State (a 17-6 loss) and Western Connecticut (21-3) got us but other than that we have played meaningful fourth quarters in every conference game," McDougall said.
That was the case today, but it didn't look as though it would be when the Huskies took a 13-6 lead into that final quarter.
But the Spartan attack came alive. Sedell scored two quick goals and then Lutinski another to slice the lead to 13-9 with 10:58 still left, giving the Spartans a chance.
Castleton goalie Brandon Myron and his USM counterpart Griffin Hanson each had 11 saves.
The Spartans had a tough stretch in March where they lost three straight games by a single goal and two of them were LEC losses.
McDougall hopes to turn those types of games into victories in the future and he said recruiting is going well. He has had nine of the players he was targeting pay their deposits and is still trying to nail down the others.
But the first order of business comes at Plymouth State on Tuesday.
