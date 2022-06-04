WESTMINSTER — You can best tell the story of Green Mountain's softball season by dragging out the words to the old Virginia Slims commercial: "You've Come A Long Way, Baby."
Saturday, Green Mountain earned a spot in the Division III softball semifinals by beating Bellows Falls 7-5.
How long of a way have the Chieftains come?
"At the beginning of the season, we had players who couldn't even throw the ball, Now, they are out there in the field making plays," said Green Mountain pitcher Brie Howe-Lynch. "My defense is strong behind me."
Howe-Lynch had to get some big outs in clutch situations as the Terriers had plenty of traffic on the base paths.
She had the pitch in her back pocket to help her wriggle out of those jams.
"My changeup," she said of her go-to pitch. "I knew they had seen a lot of fast pitching and that by changing speeds, I could definitely screw them up."
The game was tied 1-1 going into the top of the fourth but that was the inning that changed everything. The Chieftains scored four runs in that frame on just one hit.
It was an inning when BF's outstanding freshman pitcher Izzy Stoodley lost the plate. She issued three straight walks and followed that up with a hit batsman. Left-handed hitter Kim Cummings had the lone hit of the inning, an RBI single to right.
When the inning was over Abby Williams, Chloe Ayer, Kayla English and Elizabeth Cavato had all crossed the plate and the Chiefs were sitting atop a 5-1 lead.
The Terriers got one of those runs back in the home half of the inning when Emma Thompson reached on an error and scored on another miscue.
The Chiefs got two big runs in the fifth to extend their lead to 7-2.
Those two runs proved very big when the Terriers responded with three in the sixth. No. 9 batter Riley Haskell knocked in two of them with a single and Jenna Dollop got the other run home with her infield base hit.
That put plenty of pressure on Howe-Lynch to protect a two-run lead in the bottom of the seventh.
That pressure intensified when Natalie Noyes led off the inning with a base hit.
Unfazed, Howe-Lynch only threw strikes the rest of the way and her defense did the rest. It was shortstop Riley Paul making the play on all three outs and the celebration ensued.
"We are going to make it to the championship," said Howe-Lynch through a big smile.
But one game still remains to get to the big stage at Castleton University, First, the Chieftains must win a semifinal game against Vergennes.
It was the Terriers drawing first blood when Dollop drew a walk in the first and raced home on Hailee Henslee's double.
The Chiefs drew even when Ayer singled and eventually scored on Brielle Heybryne's ground out.
GM's games against Bellows Falls are reflective of the improvement of the team.
They lost the first game in the regular season to the Terriers, 24-12. They closed the gap, losing the second meeting 7-6.
The third time was the charm.
BF coach John Riendeau said that was the first time that Stoodley has struggled like that in an inning.
The best part of it all is that his ace pitcher is only a freshman. She and plenty of others return for what promises to be another strong run at a title.
Ayer, the center fielder, helped to minimize the Terriers' three-run fourth with a tough catch off the bat of Stoodley.
"She is an amazing outfielder," Green Mountain coach Matt Wilson said of Ayer.
English, playing third base, made the defensive play of the game — a sliding catch in foul territory just short of the fence in the first inning to take the bat out of the hands of Grace Wilkinson, one of the Southern Vermont League's most feared hitters.
The No. 6 Chieftains take a 9-7 record into their semifinals game and the No. 3 Terriers wrap up the season at 10-7.
The Chieftains a game away from the big one at Castleton, but already the Green Mountain softball team has come a long way, baby.
