Winters can be long and arduous in Vermont, but Rutland County Little League is making sure to keep the spirit of summer days on the baseball diamond alive.
The RCLL recently opened up an indoor space, which can be utilized for many different functions to keep ballplayers’ skills fine-tuned year round.
The space is at 92 Park Street in Rutland on the top floor of the same building where the Vermont Foodbank Regional Distribution Center is located.
The addition of the indoor space came from a connection that RCLL Umpire-in-Chief Alden Franzoni had and the league jumped at the opportunity.
“We had been looking around for an indoor space. Gym space is hard to come by,” said RCLL President Mike Robilotto.
The space is a haven for baseball. The league has set up a batting cage with a pitching machine, a designated fielding area and a place to do tee work.
The intention, as the spring season approaches, is to have the space be a place where registered players and teams in RCLL can utilize.
The benefits will be plenty for the health of the league.
“With indoor hitting and the pitching machine, it saves on coaches’ arms,” Robilotto said. “Players will get to see a lot of pitches and at different speeds.”
The league has sent out a form for previously-registered athletes to fill out if they want to book a time to work out in the facility. Currently, they run sessions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, but that could expand as the season gets going.
The indoor space also acts as a place where teams can go if the fickle weather of Vermont forces them inside.
According to Robilotto, the plan is to have the facility open year round.
Ballplayers of all ages have used the facility since its opening.
“We’ve had some high school players volunteer and take swings and work one-on-one with the younger kids,” Robilotto said. “The players want to give back.”
It’s an exciting time for RCLL. Every year it seems like there’s an addition that continues to build the profile of the league and the sport in Rutland.
This year, the league is adding a Minors Division, which includes ballplayers age 8 to 10. The Minors Division joins the other four levels the league currently offers, at the younger level with Tee-ball and Coach Pitch and the older level with Majors and the Senior Division, the latter of which being added last season.
“The Minors Division will add another dimension to the league,” Robilotto said. “It’s another opportunity for kids to see live pitching. We were waiting to have the numbers to be able to do it.”
The number of players in the program is only rising for RCLL. Last year, the league had around 300 registered ballplayers and as of Tuesday, the league had 272 players with still two more weeks until the end of registration.
Registration for the spring season ends on April 1.
The addition of the Minors Division also means RCLL will be adding an All-Stars team come summertime. The past few years, the league has fielded a team in the 10-to-12 and 9-to-11 year old district tournaments, but will now be able to compete in the 8-to-10 year old tournament.
RCLL continues to build a base for a successful future and keeps its focus on what it’s built on – community.
“We’re not just a league,” Robilotto said. “We’re trying to give back to the community. We want to build excitement around baseball in the area.”
A community around baseball. It’s what will make the ballgames played at Whites Park and other area diamonds all the more fun this spring and summer.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.