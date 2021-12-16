Green Mountain Union’s Evan Hayes and Chandler Bernier were taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather this week by tuning up their shot put technique on a grassy area just outside the school’s gym.
They were preparing for the season-opening meet at the University of Vermont on Saturday.
The indoor track and field season is extensive travel for some high schools but the rewards can be considerable with state titles up for grabs in so many events and an opportunity to come into the spring’s outdoor track and field season in mid-season form.
Fair Haven plans to make good use of the opportunity to travel and expose the Slaters to some tough competition.
“We will be going all over the Northeast,” Fair Haven head coach Jon Oakman said.
Stops on the itinerary include Utica, New York; Boston; a meet at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York and the Dartmouth Relays if they are held this year.
They also plan to compete in the throwing meet at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Fair Haven, Rutland, Green Mountain and other schools around the state will also compete in several meets at the University of Vermont, the first of which is scheduled for Dec. 18. Other high school meets at UVM are slated for Dec. 23, Dec. 30, Jan. 8 and Jan. 15.
The Slaters were dealt a blow when sprinter Reilly Flanders was lost to a football injury.
“He would have been one of the fastest kids in the state,” Oakman said.
Still, the Slaters are fortified with some strong sprinters.
“Sprinters are the strength of the team,” Fair Haven assistant coach Randy Shutter said.
The roster is still unofficial but as of now other team members include Allison Rogers, Aunnikka Brannock, Cole Oakman, Ella Kuehn, Nate and Asa Young, Nikolai Wood, Veronica Redondo, Patrick Stone and Olivia Charron,
The Slaters are 21 strong.
The Rutland roster is a bit skimpier with eight members.
The Ravens are coached by Mike Audette, an elite runner at Rutland High and Catholic University, looking to build the program back up.
Rutland’s roster is made up of Calle Alexander, Jonah Bassett, Deirdre Lillie, Evan Lind, Alex Manchester, Jahmalie McKenzie, Daniel Perkins and Emily Wigmore.
Fair Haven is expected to have a strong girls team led by sophomore Ava Shull and senior Isabella Carrara. They will run middle distance events.
The Slaters also have two seniors girls returning in Ali Williams and Olivia Almeida who should do well in the 55 meters and 300 meters. They will also be leading the 4X200 and 4X400 relay teams.
“We gained a talented sophomore sprinter named Ayame Merkle who should be interesting to watch throughout the season,” Oakman said.
The Slaters are in a rebuilding mode on the boys side but there are some pieces in place. They return Chicory Greene in the middle distance events and Caleb Barrows in the long distance events.
Barrows has been the heart and soul of the Slaters cross country program for four years.
The Slaters will lean on Kaylo Stevenson and Austin Doty in the sprints and have gained senior Luke Williams who is expected to have a big season in the 55, 300 and field events.
“We have added a group of freshman boys to help complement our seniors in the sprints and distance events,” Oakman said.
Springfield also boasts an indoor track and field team. The Cosmos are coached by John Fog.
Comprising the Cosmos roster are Ari Cioffi, Thomas Czwakiel, Isabella Foster, Olivia Howard, Shannon Prouty, Damian Stagner and Tristin Stagner.
Just up the road from the Cosmos, Green Mountain has 11 indoor track and field athletes.
“We’ve got some pretty strong kids. They work hard and just want to do their best,” Green Mountain coach Angela Hutchins said.
There is a good nucleus with Grace Tyrrell, Ben Munukka, Berkley Hutchins and Mitchell Rounds earning All-Southern Vermont League honors in the spring outdoor season.
Hayes, Rounds, Jackson Ruhlin and Tyrrell are the seniors excited about their final year after having no indoor track season last year.
“Nobody on this team has experienced an indoor season before so it is new to all of us,” coach Hutchins said.
Hayes was the Chieftains soccer goalkeeper but he loves track and field, also. He has competed in all three seasons of the outdoor track and field season in the spring. He is a thrower and runner.
Rounds is another who began competing in track in middle school and has continued competing since. His events will likely be the long and triple jump, hurdles and sprints.
Ruhlin is a thrower and runner.
Tyrrell is the lone senior on the girls team. She is a sprinter, competing in the 55 meters, 300 meters, 600 meters and relays. She is also a hurdler.
Munukka will be counted on for points in the high jump, 55 meters and 300 meters.
Bernier, new to track, will be a thrower and runner.
Luna Burkland is the goalkeeper on the girls soccer team. She will be a thrower and sprinter.
Berkley Hutchins is a junior who picked up track and field as a sixth grader. She will be a thrower, high jumper and sprinter.
Not surprisingly, Greta Bernier will be a distance runner as she competed in cross country for the Chieftains in the fall.
Freshman Kyra Burbela will be a long jumper and triple jumper.
Another freshman is Karen Vargas. She will be a thrower and sprinter.
“Time spent indoors was time wasted,” Harper Lee penned as a quote in her classic work To Kill a Mockingbird.
Indoor track and field athletes all around the area will never buy into those words. They are savoring every moment after having no indoor campaign last year.
They are ready. Saturday, all roads lead to UVM.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.