NORTH CLARENDON -- It wasn't the warmest, fuzziest week of practice at Poultney High School, particularly after last Saturday's 6-0 loss to BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille.
"The coaches cracked down on us when they had to," sad Levi Allen, who said the Blue Devils were tougher on themselves.
Especially captains Caden Capman, Jacob DeBonis, Jacob McMahon and Lucas Gloss.
Whatever the Devils said and did, worked.
"We worked hard. Our focus was there," Allen said. "It felt nice to be back out with the boys doing what we do best."
What they do best is run the ball and Poultney amassed 449 yards on the ground in a 28-7 victory over Mill River in Division III football on Saturday.
Allen had a career-best 258 yards and Poultney built a 28-0 lead before giving up a late score.
Capman and Lucas DuPell were also busy and productive behind the hulking Blue Devils line. Capman ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, and DuPell chipped in 88 yards and another score for 2-1 Poultney.
"We weren't satisfied about what happened last week," said Allen, the senior star tailback. "And we knew (Mill River) was hungry."
Jacob Langlois scored from 3 yards out for Mill River as the 0-3 Minutemen averted the shutout, with Tor Majorell booting the point after.
Being shut out last week was all the inspiration the Blue Devils, a preseason favorite, needed on Saturday.
After a scoreless first period they put together a 15-play, 80-yard drive, with Capman's rollout and 18-yard pass to Jesse Combs keeping the drive going on third and 15. Capman scored from a yard out 8:18 before the half.
He scored again from 35 yards before halftime with a brilliant play fake that gave him the right end all to himself for along run down the sideline. Ryan Ault kicked the second of his four extra points. That drive went 96 yards on just five plays, with Allen breaking off 31- and 26-yard runs.
Poultney marched 50 yards on six plays in the third period with DuPell going in from the 3 and Capman dove in from the 4 in the fourth period.
Mill River labored under the double whammy of youth and missing players, with six starters missing Saturday's game due to injuries.
Mill River's score came after a 26-yard kickoff return by Adam Luzader and two plays in which Poultney was accessed a total of four major penalties.
But Poultney's defense rose up on other occasions. Capman had an interception to end a drive that advanced to the Blue Devils 15 in the first half. Capman also broke up a Colby Fox pass when Mill River faced a fourth-and-15 at the Poultney 27 with the score at 7-0.
Mill River advanced to the Blue Devils 9 in the third period but Allen sliced through the defense and threw Fox for a 21-yard loss.
Logan Butler and Julian Downey recovered fumbles for the Minutemen but they weren't able to do anything with those opportunities.
Fox ran for 29 yards and completed 10 of 23 passes for 123 yards, 55 of them to Tyler Shelvey on four completions.
Mill River was held to 165 yards offense but coach Greg Lewis still likes what he's seeing from his gritty group, which shows signs of improvement.
"Absolutely," Lewis said. "We have a lot of younger guys who are starting to play better.
"We're taking fewer penalties and we're starting to put things together. I like what I see. I'm trying to keep their heads up," he said.
Next Saturday presents a good opportunity to break through, with struggling Woodstock coming to town. Poultney will host Windsor.
