There was a post on social media about ordering an intentional walk in baseball being poor sportsmanship. The post was in relation to Proctor High’s Bode Richardson being walked intentionally twice in the Phantoms’ victory over Mill River.
I never thought of the intentional pass in the vein of poor sportsmanship and never will. It is an important part of the game and has been since the intentional walk was first used in a game between the Cincinnati Red Stockings and the Olympics of Washington in 1870.
Proctor coach Jeff Patch had no problem with Mill River coach Neil Whitney’s strategy.
“He was loading the bases for a force out,” Patch said.
It was a sound tactic that might have been deployed by Patch and most other coaches.
Intentional walks to set up double plays is part of the strategy of baseball or softball.
West Rutland’s Peyton Guay and Proctor’s Rhi Lubaszewski have been the objects of several intentional walks this season in softball.
The second-guessers behind the backstop were surprised when Mount Anthony chose to pitch to Rutland softball power hitter Samera Rideout with a runner on second and first base open on Saturday.
It became a moot point when Rideout, who had already socked one over the fence at Northeast Field in that game, was hit by a pitch.
On the major league level, hitters like Corey Seager, Barry Bonds and Josh Hamilton have even received intentional free passes with the bases loaded.
The intentional walk is often a difficult decision and it sometimes fires up the batter in the on-deck circle as he or she watches the decision being made.
The intentional walk can be given simply to set up the double play or it can be a tactic that connotes great respect for an outstanding or hot hitter.
It has been part of the game since the Red Stockings’ George Wright received that intentional walk 152 years ago.
Do you think there might be an intentional pass in Mount St. Joseph baseball player Dom Valente’s future? He has eight hits in his last 12 at-bats with five doubles.
It is another facet of the game’s strategy that makes the great game so interesting.
The social media poster is entitled to her opinion. Baseball debates are just another layer that adds so much to the grand old game.
THE MAINE EVENTBrattleboro’s Leif Bigelow is on a little slice of a lot of excitement in Orono where the University of Maine baseball team is in first place in the America East Conference.
Bigelow is 2-0 and has made 15 appearances in relief.
Maine is 26-17 and 21-6 in the America East. Adding to the excitement is that the Black Bears will be hosting the America East postseason tournament, May 25-28.
Maine has a rich history of being a baseball power with trips to Omaha, Nebraska and the College World Series as part of it.
Vermonters like South Roylaton High’s Mike Ballou and Bellows Falls Union High’s Scott Morse were outstanding pitchers many years ago for the Blacks Bears. Pete Bushway lived across the state line in New Hampshire but who played his Little League baseball in Bellows Falls, was a catcher-outfielder for Maine.
Now, the excitement is back.
JOY, DISAPPOINTMENT
Proctor’s Joe Valerio was watching the NCAA Division I Softball Selection Show at his apartment in Connecticut on Sunday evening. He was hopeful that the Huskies’ 38-18 record along with the 20-4 mark in the Big East would be enough to land them an at-large berth after losing 3-0 to Villanova in the Big East championship game.
It was not.
Valerio, the Huskies’ team student manager, has a role that is probably closer to being an assistant coach than a student manager.
He meticulously charts all the statistics and meets with the coaches about their implications.
Valerio feels very confident that when 2023 rolls around, the Huskies will hear their name called at the Selection Show.
Jenna Lord, with a lot of family still living in Rutland County, watched the show with her University of Alabama teammates. The Alabama freshman knew that her team’s name would be called. A 41-11 record and high national ranking assured that.
Even better, Alabama will be hosting its Regional. The Crimson Tide will play Chattanooga in their first game.
SOCCER FRENZY
Rutland’s Sky Woodard, a Burr and Burton graduate, is a member of the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s Fusion this summer along with Otter Valley graduate Olivia White.
White plays for the University of Vermont and Woodard is a member of the Bucknell University club team.
The Fusion opens this weekend on the road against the Rhode Island Rogues.
Fusion coach John O’Connor has the Fusion practicing four mornings a week at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.