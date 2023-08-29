Springfield coach Tim Considine’s boys soccer team has not yet played a game. That will come on Sept. 5 when the Cosmos open the season at home against Leland & Gray.
Even before that opener, this Springfield team has to be considered one of the best stories of the fall.
Relegated to JV status last year and not even having a team two years ago due to low participation numbers, the Cosmos have dramatically improved the interest in boys soccer. The roster has swelled to 24 and the program will boast both a varsity and a JV team.
Why the dramatic transformation?
Athletic Director Rich Saypack said students in Weathersfield who have school choice are beginning to choose Springfield.
That’s one piece of it.
Then, there is a soccer crazed sophomore class. Fifteen of the players on the varsity roster are from that class.
There are also five freshmen and some are advanced beyond their class standing when it comes to soccer. At least a couple are capable of making an immediate impact.
There is also an attempt to create some excitement by playing four boys soccer games and four girls soccer games under the lights of Brown Field.
“It is a totally different game when we play under the lights. It is a great atmosphere,” Considine said of Brown Field.
“We are trying to make it exciting and appealing to the kids,” Saypack said.
Don’t expect this mushrooming interest to stop. There is also a robust turnout at the middle school level. Sixteen boys are playing the sport at that level.
THE BOYS
The seniors on this year Springfield boys team are Caleb Kurpiel, Nathan Leonard, Gaige Lever and Marshall Simpson.
Comprising that large sophomore contingent are Blake Bachinski, William Emerson, Elijah Cox, Lukas Foley, Erik Bethel, Ryan Gould, Braden Wright, Hayden Fratini, Bradley Gallant, Oliver Kelley, Cooper Palmer, Justin Roy, Kamden Roy, Carter Tanner and Nicolas Wiese.
“They are the reason we had a team last year,” Considine said of all the sophomores.
Isaiah Moore, Mateo Fuentes, Clayton Rousse, Cole Tomberg and Oliver Vandivere are the freshmen.
“Mateo and Oliver are very good and will be seeing a lot of time on the varsity,” Considine said. “All of them bring a lot of energy.”
The other freshmen will float back and forth from the JV squad to the varsity team.
Leonard returns in goal after getting most of the playing time in the net last year. He will be the captain.
“I think he is the perfect person to lead our team,” Considine said.
The Cosmos will go into the opening game without a scrimmage so Leland & Gray will be the first test against playing against another uniform.
“I am very excited for the year to start,” Considine said. “We have gone from not having a team two years ago to having 24 players.”
When you list the program highlights of Springfield High boys soccer, the 2009 state championship is on everyone’s list.
But the dramatic resurgence of Cosmos soccer in 2023 should also be on the short list.
THE GIRLS
There is a whole new feeling around Springfield soccer as the girls varsity team has a first-year coach.
Samantha Metcalf, a Springfield High graduate, takes over for Ray Curren.
Metcalf has liked what she has seen in the preseason.
“The attitude has been great and they all communicate with each other really well,” she said.
Freshman Harper Palmer has burst onto the scene.
“She has good defensive skills,” Metcalf said.
Kylie Nadeau returns in the goal.
Metcalf expects much of the scoring to come from Macie Stagner and Ella Donahue.
The seniors on the girls squad are Victoria Feickert, Jameson Gaito and Hailey Sliker.
Representing the junior class are Ariana Beamon, Paige Beebe, Camden Gramling, Isabella Harbeson, Meadow Murchie, Amelia Murchie and Macie Stagner.
Sophomores include Kimberlyn Considine, Ella Donahue, Annicka Emery, Mackenzee Moore and Malloree Snide.
Millie Allen, Harper Palmer and Karie Sliker are the freshmen.
The Cosmos kick off the season at home on Sept. 6 against rival Bellows Falls.